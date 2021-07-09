Damian Lillard of Portland Trail Blazers





Damian Lillard has confirmed numerous times in the past that he has no intention of being traded from the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard faced another round of speculation in the wake of a managerial change and said on Thursday he will keep his thoughts on the team’s direction between himself and the franchise. “Everything I have to say, I’m going to say directly to [Blazers general manager] Neil [Olshey] and I’m going to discuss it directly with my team,” said Lillard after the third day of Team USA’s training camp in Las Vegas. “There’s really nothing else I have to say about it.” Reports surfaced last month that the Blazers’ quest that led to Chauncey Billups being hired and failing to put together a championship fight could lead to Lillard asking for a trade. Lillard stopped denying those reports, saying only that he had not made such feelings public. “A lot of things are said and sometimes words are put in my mouth and I haven’t said anything,” Lillard said. “If there’s something to say or if I think something or have something to say, I’m going to say it and stand up for it.” The Blazers faced backlash over hiring Billups after details of a 1997 rape allegation surfaced the week before he was named head coach. Lillard was also criticized on social media for publicly supporting the former Finals MVP during the search process. Lillard said he was not aware of the allegation when he offered Billups’ endorsement. No criminal charges were brought in the case, but Billups settled a civil lawsuit filed by the woman. Lillard said on Thursday that he supported the lease, but added that the process of making and vetting the decision was done by the team. “I was asked about names that were thrown around there. I said I like it” [Jason] Kidd, I love Chauncey. At the time I had no idea [the allegation]’ said Lillard. “When I heard about it and the trial went through, I never felt it was my job or my duty to say ‘do this or don’t do this’. I do my job, I improve my game and come on as point guard of the team. In the past I have never stepped on anyone’s toes or demanded anything or told anyone what to do and this situation was no different. That’s all I can really say. “Our organization, they said they did a thorough investigation, they went through everything. They went through the process of hiring a coach.” Lillard said he has known Billups for years and knew he was long considered a good candidate to become a coach or general manager. “I had a previous relationship with Chauncey on a friendship level as someone who had great success in my position and was a champion,” said Lillard. “Rent with us [former Blazers head coach] Terry [Stotts] Going after nine years, our organization was looking for a leader of men, someone that players would respect.”

