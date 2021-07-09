Former Catholic hockey coach Van Lansing wins second Stanley Cup





Who would have thought that when the Tampa Bay Lightning head coach, Jon Cooper, won a Stanley Cup last year, he would repeat? Well, he did, which got me thinking about his connection to Lansing and the Mad Dog Show. I know this story has been told before, but it's a great story. Years ago, a friend of mine, Joey Campbell, who played hockey at MSU, called me. He said he had a friend who could come and talk about hockey on my Mad Dog Show every week. I said who cares, of course, I'll bring him in. Now I had never met this guy. So I call him and he says his name is Jon Cooper. "Coop" started doing the show weekly for months. We became friends and he brought solid hockey content to the program. Jon Cooper was on my show for months and he was also a lawyer. His story is a story of Horatio Alger. Jon Cooper began his career in Lansing as the coach of my alma mater's hockey team, the Lansing Catholic Cougars. He had to be persuaded to take the job by former judge Tom Brennan Jr. After that, Cooper went on to coach the local junior hockey team, the Capital Center Pride. All the while, he continued to do the show with me weekly. Later he called me and said he was moving out of the Lansing area, and that was that. To this day I never spoke to him again. However, we had built a solid rapport. Years later, I'm getting ready to watch the Red Wings on television. The broadcaster is talking about Lightning's new head coach and he says his name. The broadcaster says Jon Cooper, and I looked away at that moment, not thinking it was Coop. Finally I looked at the screen and it was him. I could not believe it! It was him. I asked former head coach and NHL analyst Barry Melrose, who comes on my show, how Cooper came up with the Lightning. He said he went to the minors and won consistently. Hall of Fame Red Wing Steve Yzerman, who was GM of the Lightning at the time, saw him and hired him. Who would have thought Jon Cooper would go from Lansing Catholic hockey to back-to-back NHL Stanley Cups. Only in America. unbelievable! Congratulations to Coop, great job!

