With a main event in a week, there are several Big Sky State Games events this weekend | 406mtsports
INVOICES This weekend is kind of a mini-preview, or sneak-a-peek, of what’s to come from July 16-18 in the Billings area.
Several events of the 36th annual Big Sky State Games will be held this weekend, most of them in Billings.
Two new events were added to this year’s lineup: the gravel race in cycling and the PRS .22 LR in shooting sports. Of those events, the gravel race will be held on Saturday, starting in Molt at 8am. The new shooting event also falls outside the traditional BSSG weekend and will be held on July 24 at the Yellowstone Rifle Club.
A 37-mile, 12-mile gravel bike race is offered.
It’s really popular, BSSG director Liana Susott said of the gravel race. People buy specific gravel bikes and people like to cycle on a gravel road. There is not much traffic and it is safe and they can enjoy the sights and sounds, birds and nature.
Scholastic volleyball will be held this weekend with grades 7-8 contested at Billings Skyview on Friday and on Saturday grades 9-10 will compete at Huntley Project and grades 11-12 at Billings Senior. All volleyball matches start at 8am
Swimming will also take place in Helena this weekend at Last Chance Splash Waterpark, starting Friday at 5:45 PM. Swimming begins at 7:40 AM on both Saturday and Sunday.
Other events scheduled for this Saturday include the equestrian pony show at the Metra Super Barn starting at 9am, and sporting clays (10am), action shooting (9am) and 5pm (1pm) at Blue Creek Sports Shooting. Like swimming, the muzzle competition will be held in a city other than Billings, taking place at the Havre City Police Department at 8 a.m. Saturday.
On Sundays the horse show is at the Metra Super Barn at 9am and clay pigeon events are at Blue Creek Sport Shooting at 10am
Summer (10 a.m.) and mountain bike biathlon (1.30 p.m.) are on Sundays at Crosscut Mountain Sport Center in Bozeman.
A total of 34 sports will be offered this year, including 27 from July 16-18 in the Magical City.
Susott said that while some sports offer on-site registration, those interested in participating should consult the BSSG website (bigskygames.org) for deadlines.
One of the more popular events, athletics, has a registration deadline of Friday at midnight.
The entry deadline for arm wrestling, billiards, bowling, cornhole, cycling (mountain bike, road race, time trial, enduro), disc golf, equestrian show jumping and dressage, golf (individual 16+ and best ball), handball, pickleball, racquetball, rifle pistol, speed climbing, table tennis, Taekwondo, tennis, trap shooting, triathlon/duathlon, volleyball (quads) and weightlifting (Olympic) is Sunday.
Susott did say that volunteers are still needed in some areas, and if you’re interested there is a Volunteers tab on the BSSG website.
One area where officials are looking for volunteers is the track and field event, which will be held July 16-18 in Billings West.
We need some help there, Susott said. We moved it to a three day event. We used to do two days and going three days takes a lot of manpower.
Online registration for the World Record Track & Field Camp, led by Willie Banks, a world record-setter and three-time Olympic triple jumper closes on July 9. The camp will take place on July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Skyview and is aimed at athletes aged 12-18. The cost is $135, which includes camp and up to five State Games athletic events.
