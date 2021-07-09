Australian cricket coach Justin Langer wants to stay on after current contract





Until my contract expires in a year or so, I’ll do what I always do. I will work very hard to help Australian cricket become a great Australian cricket team. That we keep developing heroes because we’ve all had that since we were little kids and the Australian public loves what they did. That’s what it was all about. Langer has been widely praised for overseeing an improvement in player behavior, but there has been dissatisfaction among players and staff at what they say is his intensity and mood swings. Justin Langer has been at the helm for just over three years. Credit:Getty I haven’t changed much in the twenty years I’ve been involved in Australian cricket. Some of the stuff I was reading was actually a little confusing. To be completely honest, it really hurt me, Langer said. Maybe I’m a sook, but in three years I hadn’t heard from the chairman, the CA board, I hadn’t heard from the two CEOs, I hadn’t heard from the high-performance managers, I hadn’t heard from the people who I work with and I certainly had never heard of any of the players that have been reported on so much. Not once did the players or any of those people… in fact the feedback I’ve gotten over three years has been overwhelmingly positive about the role I’ve been able to play as a coach and more importantly [the place] where the teams come [to] – And that’s the point. Loading I’ll take it on board, just like you in the media. You all aspire to be Richie Benaud, Wilbur Smith or Shakespeare or Mike Coward, I’m sure you aspire to be the best you can be. I am, the team is, the players are, and I’m looking forward to that. Despite recent reports of player disharmony, Langer said he was delighted to be back with his accusers for the West Indies tour. We’ve addressed some of those issues. Frankly, I left camp feeling like Superman, Langer said.

