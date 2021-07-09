3 surprising developments that could unfold in 2021

The last time Auburn Football had a new head coach, the Tigers finished with a regular record of one loss in National Championship game and came within seconds of a second National Championship in four years.

This time nothing is expected. Auburn is slated to finish in the bottom half of the SEC West, and a rough first year is a popular prediction for Bryan Harsin and his newly implemented coaching staff.

While the big picture is a little harder to visualize, tapping into certain aspects of the season can provide a window into a better understanding of how this season might go.

Injuries could throw any of these predictions out the window, but given the off-season developments, we can envision these surprising developments in 2021:

Surprising Auburn Football 2021 Season Development #1: Tank Bigsby Runs Away With The Heisman

This really shouldn’t surprise many Tiger fans to see Tank Bigsby make it through the defense with ease last season, but not many people across the country would see a Heisman trophy as an opportunity for the sophomore.

Only one running back has won the award since 2010 (Derrick Henry in 2015) and Bigsby’s low TD total in 2020 (5) kept him off the highs and off the minds of those unaffected by his bulldozers last year.

This season, Bigsby has a chance to really break through due to the high probability that Bryan Harsin’s attack will include more creativity and thus better chances for him to score groundbreaking runs.