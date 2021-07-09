Sports
“Did you win at tennis, Aunt Ash?”
When Lucy, Ash Barty’s four-year-old niece, wakes up, the first thing she usually asks is, “Did Aunt Ash win at tennis?”
Well, on Friday morning, Ash’s sister Sara would have been able to say to the little one, “Not bad…she just made it to the Wimbledon final!”
Fresh off her glorious semi-final victory over Angelique Kerber at the All England Club, Barty revealed on Thursday that the best part of her day while she’s on the other side of the world is when she can text and chat with her loved ones at home.
Still, it’s typical of the grounded superstar that Barty wants to know as much about their day as she does about her beating the world at tennis.
Barty’s progress to her first Wimbledon final is the most significant milestone to date on a tennis world tour that has been largely triumphant, but has had its bad moments.
“There have been days when it has been challenging,” admitted Barty. “Every day I truly miss my family and miss being able to share this with them.
“But I know they’re watching, I can talk to them every day and being away for an extended period of time gives me the opportunity to do what I love. It’s about looking at it from that perspective.
“But I do know that when ‘Luce’ wakes up every morning, she asks my sister how Aunt Ash was doing, ‘was she the winner?’
“I get a message when I come off the field from my sister and my family, they are genuinely excited to tell my niece and nephew how I played at night – and that’s what fills me with joy.
“That’s what makes me laugh, the fact that I can talk to them and tell them about my day, which is no different than for anyone else.
“Every day I ask how their day was and they ask me how my day was — and I think it’s one of the best parts of my day to really keep that normal.”
Staying grounded as her worldwide fame continues to rise is one of Barty’s many outstanding qualities.
When asked how she manages it, she shrugged on Thursday: “For me, it’s more about an attitude than anything.
“It’s about understanding that you can’t play tennis forever, that you don’t get these opportunities every day and that it’s really important to have that childlike, carefree playfulness.
“And while I am extremely professional and serious and driven and passionate about my career, it’s also important to take a step back every now and then and just enjoy it and try to smell the roses along the way and take it all in. take.
“It’s not just about the destination. It’s all the nuances, the crazy nuances, the memories that come from the journey that make it so special. It’s hugely important to be able to appreciate that every day.”
