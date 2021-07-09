The NWHL must now expand to Pittsburgh

This is my pitch for an NWHL team in Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Prowlers will be the eighth team under the NWHL. They will be owned by The Lemieux Group LP and have a close relationship with the Pittsburgh Penguins. They play at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

With the shameful breakdown of the Robert Morris Men’s and Women’s Hockey Programs, the scarcity of women’s hockey in Pittsburgh has become even greater. Robert Morris not only eliminated two programs with more than 50 student athletes, they eliminated some of the most successful university hockey programs in the area.

Robert Morris hockey was the only one hockey division in Pittsburgh. No Duquesne, no Pitt, no Point Park; since 2004 it was and was only Robert Morris. This was great for men’s hockey, yes, but it was even more important for women’s hockey.

RMU women’s hockey has won the College Hockey America (CHA) Championship three times, the regular season championship three times, and has also been to the NCAA tournament three times. They have spawned several players in the National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL), had two Olympic products and a NHL Referee.

Pittsburgh has no shortage of entertaining men’s hockey to watch, and while it was a tragedy to get rid of Robert Morris men’s hockey, there is another men’s hockey team in town with five Stanley Cups to their credit that I think many more people would prefer look.

Women’s hockey is different as your next option in Pittsburgh is the Pittsburgh Puffins of the East Coast Women’s Hockey League, a great little program, but a recreation team no matter how you divide it.

This is why I think Pittsburgh should be the next location for the? NWHL so that women’s hockey can continue to grow in the city.

Women’s Hockey in Pittsburgh

Founded in 2015, the NWHL is currently the highest level of play in North America for professional women’s hockey players. The league has had its fair share of player payment battles. It all comes down to the challenge it’s been to grow the game. In 2019, women’s hockey players formed a workers’ union called the Professional Womens Hockey Players Association and served out the season.

For a few years now, the PWHPA Hosted Their Dream Gap Tour where they go from town to town to hold some sort of mini tournament. NBCSN under the banner of the NHL has helped both the PWHPA and NWHL broadcast both the Dream Gap Tour and the Isobel Cup Playoffs.

The Canadian Womens Hockey League was another women’s hockey outlet that was founded in 2007 before shutting down in 2019.

The NWHL recently ended their sixth season in both Boston and Lake Placid. This season, Boston Pride won the Isobel Cup championship. While there have been many bumps in the road, the growth of women’s hockey and league has steadily increased. It’s time for more people to get on board.

The thick and thin of it all is that all these outlets have the same goal, which is to be a sustainable competition for the best women’s hockey players to play in. With more publicity and more eyes on the NWHL, things are only going to get better. easier for the competition that is still in its infancy.

The Penguins must intervene

Recently, both the Buffalo Beauts and Minnesota White Caps were sold by the NWHL, leaving all six of the current teams privately owned, meaning entrepreneurs keep up with the growth of women’s hockey. In 2017, the Pegula family of Buffalo were the first to buy a team in the Buffalo Beauts before disbanding the relationship in 2019.

While the Pegulas may not be loved as the current owners of the Sabers, they did take the first step toward private ownership in the NWHL. According to Forbes, the Sabers are rated as the fourth lowest NHL team at $385 million, but despite this, they were still able to support an NWHL team.

The Penguins, the opposite of the Sabers, are the eleventh team worth $650 million. They also have a voracious fan base and tons of recent success. It only makes sense that the Penguins ownership team, highlighted by Mario Lemieux, is committed to owning an NWHL team.

Another thing that just makes sense is that the perfect arena has already been built with the UMPC Lemieux Sports Complex. In both 2017 and 2018, the NWHL hosted their all-star game and a handful of regular season games at the venue. This would likely spark interest in the sport of women’s hockey and sold-out crowds followed. In 2019 Robert Morris organized women’s hockey the Compete at the Burgh Tournament where teams such as Wisconsin and Northeastern competed.

In a 2016 interview with the Pittsburgh Post GazetteMatt Herr, the executive director of the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, stated that the next phase in women’s hockey is the next phase and that he feels it is an untapped market in the Pittsburgh area.

How can we make this happen?

As the NWHL enters its seventh season, finally back after the pandemic, a stable season is all the league can hope for. The NWHL will also expand to Montreal in the coming seasons. This could delay an expansion into Pittsburgh, but patience is a virtue and the result will be worth it.

As mentioned, if any group is going to take steps to make this happen, it’s the Penguins themselves. The ongoing saga of Robert Morris hockey is something else we have to work with Jeffery Kessler is hired to represent the teams and maybe the Penguins get involved in this too. But one thing is for sure, there is a vacuum in women’s hockey andkey nature abhors a vacuum.

In the meantime, all we can do is continue to support and help this competition grow. Last season all NWHL games were streamed to Twitch with many people showing their support. Merchandise and tickets can be found on the NWHL’s website and only helps to grow the competition even more.

The more hockey, the better

I think another thing that Pittsburgh is going for is the simple fact that the city just really loves hockey. The success of the Pittsburgh Penguins has done so much. They have inspired young children to want to be the next Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins have won three Stanley Cups in my life and haven’t missed the playoffs since I was in second grade. While I was a bench warmer when I played, the pens were what got me into hockey.

We’ve seen how impact this has had in programs like the Penguins Elite and previously with Robert Morris. But these female athletes need a place to look up to in the same town as the men at the Penguins. Imagine how much of an impact having a player like Amanda Kessel in the city could be for young girls.

I love hockey and I want more of it, and I love Pittsburgh and I want more hockey in it. It’s that simple. There is so much untapped potential this city has with their love of the game. The NWHL, Penguins and fans have to get on board for this to work.

