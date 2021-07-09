India at Tokyo Olympics, selection, date and medal candidates





Tokyo Olympics – India at Tokyo Olympics: The Tokyo Olympics are now just around the corner and the excitement surrounding the quadrennial event is never like before. India will send its largest ever contingent to the Olympics, with 126 members showing off their talent at the showpiece. The Indian athletes will compete in 18 sports, which is far more than they competed in at the last Olympics. Let’s take a look at the sports in which India has qualified and will compete hard for the medals. ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics: The Indian Olympics contingent to finally leave for Tokyo on …



Also read: Tokyo Olympics: bad news, Japan will hold Tokyo Games without spectators… Tokyo Olympics: India at the Tokyo Olympics with a roster of 126 members, 18 sports, view full team details, event dates and medal candidates from India Tokyo Olympics – India at Tokyo Olympics: India takes on challenge in 18 sports at Olympics Archery

Athletics

Badminton

boxing

Rider

screens

Hockey

golf

Gymnastics

Judo

Rowing

The sailing

shoot

Swimming

Table tennis

Tennis

Weightlifting

wrestle Selections India at Tokyo Olympics: Let’s take a look at the squad in each sport and the categories or events they participate in Olympic Games Indian Archery Squad: Four Archers Compete For India In Archery, Let’s See Men Atanu Das (Men’s recurve individual/Men’s recurve team/ Mixed recurve team)

Pravin Jadhav (men’s recurve individual/men’s recurve team/mixed recurve team)

Tarundeep Rai (men’s recurve individual/men’s recurve team/mixed recurve team) Ladies Deepika Kumari (women’s recurve individual/mixed recurve team) medal contenders Deepika Kumari (men’s individual/mixed team recurve recurve)

Atanu Das (Recurve mixed team) Schedule: Archery at the Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 23 to July 31. Indian Olympics Athletics Team: A total of 19 athletes have qualified to represent India in athletics at the Olympics. Let’s take a look at the athletes and their events Men Jabir M Palliyalil (400M hurdles)

Muhammed Anas Yahiya (4x400m relay)

Noah Nirmal Tom (4x400m relay)

Amoj Jacob (4x400m relay)

Arokia Rajiv (4x400m relay)

Naganathan Pandi (4x400m relay)

Sandeep Kumar (20km race walk)

Rahul Rohila (20km race walk)

KT Irfan (20km race walk)

Gurpreet Singh (50km race walk)

Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase)

Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw)

Shivpal Singh (javelin throw)

Murali Sreeshankar (long jump)

Tajinder Pal Toor (shot put)

Sarthak Bhambri (Mixed 4x400m relay)

Alex Anthony (Mixed 4x400m relay) Ladies Dutee Chand (100m & 200m)

Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk)

Bhawna Jat (20km race walk)

V Revathi (Mixed 4x400m relay)

Subha Venkatesan (Mixed 4x400m relay)

Dhanalakshmi Sekhar (Mixed 4x400m relay)

Kamalpreet Kaur (Discus Throw)

Seema Punia (Discus Throw)

Annu Rani (javelin throw) medal contenders Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw)

Murali Sreeshankar Schedule: Athletics at the Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 30 to August 8 Tokyo Olympics Badminton Team: Four shuttlers have qualified to represent India in badminton at the Olympics. Let’s look at them and their events their Men B. Sai Praneeth (Singles)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (double)

Chirag Shetty (Singles) Ladies PV Sindhu (Singles) medal contenders PV Sindhu (Singles)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty (Double) Schedule: Badminton at the Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 2 Tokyo Olympics boxing team: India sends largest ever boxing contingent to the Olympics with a total of nine boxers achieving their Olympic qualifiers at the 2019 Asia-Ocean Olympics Qualifiers in Jordan. Let’s take a look at the boxers and their weight categories Men Amit Panghal (flyweight)

Manish Kaushik (Lightweight)

Vikas Krishan Yadav (welterweight)

Ashish Kumar (Middleweight)

Satish Kumar (Super Heavyweight) Ladies Mary Kom (flyweight)

Simranjit Kaur (Lightweight)

Lovlina Borgohain (welterweight)

Pooja Rani (Middleweight) medal contenders Amit Panghal (flyweight)

Mary Kom (flyweight) Schedule: Boxing at the Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 8. Tokyo Olympics equestrian team: Only one Indian qualified for the event, and he will be the first Indian to do so Men Fouaad Mirza (Individual) medal contender zero Schedule: Equestrian at the Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 7. Indian Olympic fencing squad: Only one Indian qualified for the event and she will be the first to do so Ladies CA Bhavani Devi (Sabre) medal contenders zero Schedule: Fencing at the Tokyo Olympics is scheduled from July 24 to August 1. Tokyo Olympics Hockey Squad: Hockey India has announced 16-man squad for both men’s and women’s teams for Tokyo Olympics Men Manpreet Singh (Captain)

PR Sreejesh (goalkeeper)

Harmanpreet Singh (defender)

Rupinder Pal Singh (defender)

Surender Kumar (defender)

Amit Rohidas (defender)

Birendra Lakra (defender)

Hardik Singh (midfielder)

Vivek Sagar Prasad (midfielder)

Nilakanta Sharma (midfielder)

Sumit (midfielder)

Shamsher Singh (Forward)

Dilpreet Singh (Forward)

Gurjant Singh (Forward)

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (Attack)

Mandeep Singh (forward). Ladies Rani Rampal (Captain)

Savita Punia (Goalkeeper)

Deep Grace Ekka (defender)

Nikki Pradhan (defender)

Gurjit Kaur (defender)

Udita (defending)

Nisha (midfielder)

Neha Goyal (midfielder)

Sushila Chanu Pukhramambam (midfielder)

Monika Malik (midfielder)

Navjot Kaur (midfielder)

Salima Tete (midfielder)

Navneet Kaur (Forward)

Lalremsiami (forward)

Vandana Katariya (attacker)

Sharmila Devi (Forward) medal contenders Men’s hockey team Schedule: Hockey at the Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 6 Indian Olympics Golf squad: There will be three golfers representing India in the Olympics Men Anirban Lahiric

Udayan Mane Ladies Aditi Ashok medal contenders zero Schedule: Golf at the Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 29 to August 7. Tokyo Olympics Gymnastics Team: Only one gymnast qualified for artistic gymnastics to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics Ladies Pranati Nayak (Allround) medal contenders zero Schedule: Gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 3. Tokyo Olympics Judo Team: Only one judo player managed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics via the continental quota Ladies Shushila Likmabam (48kg) medal contenders zero Schedule: Judo at the Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to July 31 Tokyo Olympics rowing team: India sends two rowers to compete as a couple in the lightweight double sculls event at the Tokyo Olympics Men Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh (Lightweight Double Sculls) medal contenders zero Schedule: Rowing at the Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 23 to July 30 Tokyo Olympics Sailing Squad: India will have four sailors in three categories at the Tokyo Olympics Men Vishnu Saravanan (laser)

KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar (Men 49er) Ladies Nethra Right (Laser Radial) medal contenders zero Schedule: Sailing at the Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 25 to August 4. Tokyo Olympic Games Shooting Team: A total of fifteen shooters will participate in 10 events at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Men Angad Bajwa (Skeet)

Mairaj Ahmad Khan (skeet)

Saurabh Chaudhary (10m Air Pistol & 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team)

Abhishek Verma (10m air pistol & 10m air pistol mixed team)

Deepak Kumar (10m Air Rifle & 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team)

Divyansh Singh Panwar (10m Air Rifle & 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team)

Sanjeev Rajput (50m rifle 3 positions)

Aishwary Tomar (50m rifle 3 positions) Ladies Manu Bhaker (10m air pistol, 25m pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team)

Yashaswini Deswal (25m pistol & 10m air pistol mixed team)

Rahi Sarnobot (25m pistol)

Apurvi Chandela (10m air rifle)

Elavenil Valarivan (10m air rifle & 10m air rifle mixed team)

Anjum Moudgil (50m rifle 3 positions & 10m air rifle mixed team)

Tejaswini Sawant (50m rifle 3 positions) medal contenders Saurabh Chaudhary (Man 10m air pistol)

Abhishek Verma (men’s 10m air rifle)

Divyansh Singh Panwar (Mens 10m air rifle)

Aishwary Tomar (Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions)

Manu Bhaker (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)

Anjum Moudgil (women’s 50m rifle 3 positions)

Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker (10m air pistol mixed team) Schedule: Shooting at the Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 2. Tokyo Olympics swim team: Two swimmers have qualified by reaching the A qualification and one swimmer via Universality Invitation. Men Srihari Nataraj (100m backstroke)

Sajan Prakash (200m Butterfly) Ladies Meaning Patel (100m Backstroke) medal contenders zero Schedule: Swimming at the Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 1. Olympic Games Indian Table Tennis Team: Four table tennis players will compete in the Olympic Games over 3 events. Men Achanta Sharath Kamal (singles and mixed doubles)

Sathiyan Gnanasekeran (Singles) Ladies Manika Batra (singles and mixed doubles)

Sutirtha Mukherjee (Singles) medal contenders Achanta Sharath Kamal & Manika Batra (Mixed Doubles) Schedule: Table tennis at the Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 6 Tokyo Olympics Tennis Team: India will compete in only one women’s doubles event during the Tokyo Olympics. Ladies Sania Mirza & Ankita Raina (double) medal contenders zero Schedule: Tennis at the Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 1. Tokyo Olympics weightlifting schedule: The clean & jerk 49kg world record holder competes for India at the Tokyo Olympics Ladies Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (49kg category) Medal contenders Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (49kg category) Schedule: Weightlifting at the Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 4 Indian Olympics Wrestling Team: Seven wrestlers from India will compete in the Olympics. Men Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg)

Bajrang Punia (65kg)

Deepak Punia (86kg) Ladies Seema Bisla (50kg)

Vinesh Phogat (53kg)

Anshu Malik (57 kg)

Sonam Malik (62kg) medal contenders Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dhaiya (57kg)

Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) Schedule: Wrestling at the Olympics will take place from August 1 to August 7.

