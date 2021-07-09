USA Cricket Women’s Regional Showcase Talent at Church Street Park

USA Crickets Regional leg of their 2021 Womens National Championships kicked off over the Independence Day holiday weekend of July 4, with the East Zone and Central Zone facing each other in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Originally scheduled for four games, with T20s on Friday and Monday booking 50 overs games on Saturday and Sunday, a rainstorm on Thursday night canceled Friday’s game, leaving the players with three games to showcase their talent in front of selectors and coaches.

There was no hesitation, no emotional decisions were made, USA Volunteer Womens Coordinator Asia Sheikh . told Emerging cricket on the decision to cancel the first game.

On Thursday night, Jerry Allen, who is the city director, told us that the ground is very wet, and Julia Price, the head coach of US women’s cricket, did her due diligence with the input from the city and other people, ensuring that Thursday that Friday’s game would not take place, and Saturday’s game would be a delayed start.

The renowned Triangle Cricket Leagues volunteer corps helped the city’s Morrisville ground crew prepare Church Street Park for what would be a weekend of great weather for cricket by North Carolina standards, with temperatures staying below 85 Fahrenheit until the final of Monday T20.

The Central and Eastern zonal teams were composed of the best performing and talented players from the intra-regional round in June, and had an encouraging number of teenage cricketers. Already known are 17-year-old Geetika Kodali in the Central team and 16-year-old Lisa Ramjit in the East team, both members of the US senior team. By the end of the first game, a few new young stars had emerged, likely securing a spot on the East team at the National Championship final.

Central teens Bhumika Bhadriraju (5.1 overs, 3 girls, 5 runs, 5 wickets) and Aafia Khazi (6 overs, 15 runs, 3 wickets) joined forces to combine East batting in the first innings of Saturday opener for 8 wickets to hold the East to 108 runs. Central at bat would end the win with five wickets in pursuit, with Bhumika in the middle at the end as the supporting half of the winning 47-run partnership with game top scorer and USA Womens veteran Nadia Gruny (34 runs from 62 balls) .

It was Bhumikas wickets from East top scorer Ramjit (20 runs from 51) and former Pakistani vice-captain Nain Abidi (155 white ball plays for Pakistan) in the first innings that helped her become the player of the game, ultimately leading her to a boost to become the teammate of the tournament along with American batter and central teammate, Shebani Bhaskar. Both Bhumika and Aafia grew up in the North Carolina Triangle area and call Church Street Park their home.

It felt great to have such a large-scale women’s tournament on a site close to home, Bhumika told Emerging cricket.

This is the first time an event of this magnitude has taken place for female cricketers in the US and the fact that it was 10 minutes away from home made it even more special. Church Street Park’s grounds and facilities provided a perfect setting for the East Coast regional tournament. I was so excited to compete with national level players from the comfort of a local terrain.

The local population was enthusiastic, including the coordinators of the volunteer women. It was an absolute pleasure to see the young girls, around 15, especially Bhumika, she just had her best five-for of her career, an absolute dream to see coordinator Asia Sheikh comment on the young talent on display at the event. And of course Aafia was there, she played really well, those two girls really shined for me in this tournament. This is a growing pack, and some will take more time to brush up and show up, but especially these two girls before me, Bhumika also brought the tournament award player, she worked very hard, and I have these kids watched us play when they started out, and they didn’t know how to hold the bat or bowl three years ago, so if they get to this level in three years, I’m pretty sure they’ll be way ahead from here.

In Sunday’s game, the East achieved a sportier total by hitting first again. Nain Abidi topped the score with 26 of 33, and the East hit 50 overs to score 163/8. Among the bright spots in the Easts batting were 14-year-olds Taranum Chopra (19 of 54) and Disha Dhingra (16 of 50, not out), but Centrals’ teen bowling attack remained unsolved.

Geetika Kodali took the wickets of American teammate Candacy Atkins-Martin and 14-year-old Anika Kumar in her 10 dominant overs, with three girls, giving up just 25 runs. Aafia Khazi again took three wickets, this time good enough to lead the team, conceding just 12 runs in six overs with a girl, Nain Abidi bowled over in the 14th, ending a 41-run partnership with Atkins-Martin. Bhumika continued to wreak havoc from her side, bowling ten overs, with two maids, two wickets, for a whopping 18 runs. Bhumika’s mother, Aparna Bhadriraju, got in on the action, bowling American all-rounder Onika Wallerson for the 6th wicket, breaking a promising 32-run partnership.

In pursuit, local star Saba Shah (24 of 48) and 15-year-old triangle area resident Mitali Patwardhan combined for a 61-run second wicket partnership to put Central on their way at 62/2 in the 20th over. Patwardhan went on to 39th, building a 71-run partnership with top scorer Shebani Bhaskar (55 of 81, not), eventually out after 119 balls, having scored 28 runs of her own. Geetika Kodali (15 of 28, not out) joined Shebani and helped the Central cross the line in the 46th over, winning by 7 wickets, to beat the one-day fixtures.

The Centrals youth’s success may have overshadowed the Easts’ performance on the scoresheet, but East’s talents didn’t go unnoticed this weekend. The day they (the East team) arrived the match was halted so we had a net practice in Friends Pavilion, and I was just amazed to see these girls bowling especially Anika Kumar and Taranam Chopra they are excellent bowlers, women’s volunteer coordinator, Supriya Desai . told Emerging cricket. Both are 14 years old. But they all have a great attitude, I was very surprised that they were all very humble and all very talented.

Indeed, Chopra (22 overs, 2 wickets, 2.82 economy) and Kumar (15 overs, 2 wickets, 2.73 economy) performed admirably over the three matches. 14-year-old Disha Dhingra also showed promise, scoring 42 runs at an average of 21 and bowling three overs for ten runs at an economy of 3.33. Maryland American all-rounder Lisa Ramjit (12 overs, 2 wickets at 2.08 economy, 26 runs with the bat in 2 innings) from Maryland had moments when she showed her class, but the maturity and attitude of the 16-year-old East captain jumped above her numbers.

I found her extremely humbled for her achievements, Supriya commented about Ramjit’s character. She listened to everyone, the suggestions of the whole team. She would listen during team meetings, in the dugout and all that. She was calm and collected and not nervous, she handled it well. No one had any complaints.

The East was finally able to claim a win in Monday’s T20, holding Central at 82/6 in the first innings. Despite the low goal, it took the Easts who had 8 runs to win in the final, thanks in part to more stingy bowling from Aafia (2 overs, 6 runs, 1 wicket) and Geetika (3 overs, 7 runs, 2 wickets). Centrals Junani Suthan muzzled the East batting, allowing just eight runs in four overs, and yet another North Carolina teen, 16-year-old Astha Patel, helped keep the game tight by bowling three overs for eleven runs.

Opener Melanie Henry helped the East get off to a quick start, scoring 25 from 24 runs, a feat that made her the third-highest voter for the Player of the Tournament award. After losing both games, I planned to go out on Monday and perform as best I could, Melanie told Emerging Cricket, about the state of mind of the former Guyana batter heading into the final game. Melanie has lived in the US for two years and eight months and plans to be part of the US senior team, and her performance in the last T20 should help her chances in making the next round of selection.

Aside from the boost from the openers, Easts’ run rate from there was nearly inadequate, forcing Holly Charles and young Anika Kumar to hold their own in the final. After Charles hit a six on the second ball and a single on the third, Kumar went on strike with one needed from the last three balls, and she eventually singled off the last ball to win the game.

After a thrilling finish that went straight to the last ball of today’s T20, the stars of the tournament were named Shebani Bhaskar & Bhumika Bhadriraju were the tournament teammates with Melanie Henry in third place in the tournament voting MORE: https://t.co/K0OSwEHBQB pic.twitter.com/oncJm5mNFz — American cricket (@usacricket) July 5, 2021

The same weekend, news broke that several Associates were calling on the ICC to host major events. One of the interested parties is USA Cricket. The beautiful setting of Church Street Park, the enthusiastic volunteerism of the locals, the coordination between the City of Morrisville and the US cricket officials have helped to illustrate what a US-hosted ICC event might look like. The young crop of cricketers seen in the first half of regional matches shows what the US Crickets women’s team could look like by then.

Regardless of whether USA Cricket wins a bid to host a major ICC event in this decade, the US cricket community can add the USA Womens National Championship to the growing list of domestic events to anticipate annually. This is a new domestic structure for women’s and girls’ cricket in the US, and this is how it will happen every year, Asia Sheikh informed. This will be the way of life for a few years to ensure there is a path for local talent to showcase.

It was treated as a professional tournament by Julia Price and Julie Abbott, to ensure everything was done in a professional manner. The communication with the coaches and the players was well organized and well informed, and frankly it was very well done.

Bhumika Bhadriraju, the tournament’s young co-player, shares Asia’s optimism, and this inaugural tournament has already left her with memories she won’t soon forget. A tournament and initiative of this magnitude means the world to developing female cricketers like myself and my peers. This tournament has given us a platform to showcase our skills as we compete with experienced players. Playing under coach Charlotte Dickinson’s experience alongside Shebani Bhaskar was an experience I will never forget.

