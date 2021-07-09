Sports
Prep football: Capital hopes to get ‘back to normal’ | american football
Last year’s football season, played during a pandemic, was unfriendly to any program in the state. But no team was hit harder by COVID-19 than Capital.
The Cougars played just three games in the 2020 season, two fewer than any other team in Class AAA. And they lost two of those three, giving the schools their first losing season since 2002 and breaking a string of eight consecutive playoff berths.
They then also lost coach Jon Carpenter, who resigned late last month after 11 seasons and 92 wins, including the 2014 state championship with a 13-0 record.
So there are plenty of pieces to pick up as Capital takes the field during the three-week summer practice period that began Monday in Kanawha County.
The kids come out and do their normal conditioning and learning, said assistant coach Mark Mason, who led the workouts this week at the University of Charleston Stadium. Basically, they just pick up where they left off last year.
Last year was just up in the air and nobody knew what was going on. Many of these children were confused about play. Now they are coming back and going back to normal.
Kanawha was the last West Virginia county to start high school football season last year, with the first games played on October 7 due to the county’s COVID-19 status. In addition, on October 21, Capital was hit by a two-week quarantine for a positive test on the team. The Cougars hoped to get back on the field after that, but didn’t.
That ended an impressive eight-year run (2012-19) that included the eight straight playoff berths and 23 total postseason games, seven quarterfinals, six consecutive trips to the playoff semifinals, two appearances in the Super Six and the 2014 title, the programs fourth since the school opened in 1989.
All told, Carpenter carried a playoff record of 17-8 in his 11 seasons.
So the Cougars haven’t been in this position in a while, looking for a season of recovery, but Mason is hoping for the best.
We did what we had to do, as a concerted effort by the coaching staff, and what’s best for our kids right now, Mason said. That’s about where it is now.
Actually, I think mentally, a lot of these kids have had problems dealing with homeschooling, not knowing we were going to play or not, or practice or not. Mentally, we try to get their minds to enjoy fun again and get back to normal.
Some of the top players returning for Capital include senior running back Shawn James, junior receiver Trenton Tiggle and sophomore lineman Nate Erby (6-foot-5, 245 pounds).
In three games last year, James contributed 27 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns and caught seven passes for 115 yards and another score. As a backup in his freshman and sophomore seasons, James ran a total of 70 times for 386 yards and six TDs. As a sophomore, Tiggle led the team in receiving last season with eight catches for 95 yards.
We’ve got some kids coming in that’s probably going to help us out, Mason said. Again, we just have to let them all develop, and get them back on track and have fun.
Mason is a candidate to take the official Capitals head coach position as the program awaits a directive from Kanawha County Schools.
Sources
2/ https://www.wvgazettemail.com/sports/prep_sports/football/prep-football-capital-hoping-to-get-back-to-normal/article_05344cce-b7fc-57be-ae49-163ef1fbcca2.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]