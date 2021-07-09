Staiculescu, Mejic is living a dream with IU women’s tennis

Five thousand miles from Bloomington, Alexandra Staiculescu and Mila Mejic boarded flights to the United States in August 2019.

Both had committed to play collegiate tennis for the IU women’s team. Staiculescu left Bucharest, Romania, while Mejic left Subotica, Serbia.

When I was 18, there was just a period of time where I thought about what I want to do in my life, Mejic said. I decided that I would like to come to the United States to get a good education and just enjoy tennis and competition.

The two current juniors, recruited by head coach Ramiro Azcui, would be part of the 2019 freshman league. They would join two other international players on a roster of eight athletes.

Tennis is such an international sport, Azcui said. There’s a lot of prospects out there, and it’s nice to be able to bring some of the good international players to Indiana.

The recruitment process for international athletes begins with the identification of potential recruits by Azcui and his staff through international tournaments. From there, they find the age group of the players and reach out via social media to see if they have any interest in playing college tennis.

You have to do a lot of homework, Azcui said. There are so many good players and you can’t go to every country to find those players.

For Staiculescu, who had spent time participating in small professional tournaments, college was an opportunity to continue playing tennis. Although she was hesitant to play in college, she did not have the finances to become a professional player in Romania.

It was a difficult decision because I was not ready to quit the sport I had played all my life, but I also wanted to go to school, Staiculescu said. That’s kind of why I chose the United States and played for school.

IU also sends a coach to a recruit country to watch them play. Both Staiculescu and Mejic were visited by a coach after showing an interest in playing for IU.

It is extremely important for us to send someone to visit their country just because of the culture of our program and the way I run our program, Azcui said. I feel like our program is a bit more family oriented, so the way I want to bring players in is they fit that mold.

IU quickly became a second home for the two players. For Mejic, the campus reminded her of her hometown. She said IU, like Subotica, was warm and welcoming. Staiculescu felt a connection with the coaches and liked the campus and said IU was the right place for her.

IU really felt like home, Mejic said. I can’t find one thing I really like about it.

While they both love IU, becoming a collegiate athlete had its own challenges. Neither Staiculescu nor Mejic were used to the rigorous schedule or different approach to the game that came with playing in the United States.

I wish I’d been told it won’t be easy, Staiculescu said. You really need to stay motivated all the time if you want to be successful at any point in your life.

Azcui, who left Bolivia to play at Abilene Christian University from 1984 to 1987, understands how his international players feel. He seeks to use what he experienced in college as an international athlete to help his players and coaching staff navigate the challenges associated with the diverse squad selection.

It’s a big adjustment for freshmen, a big adjustment to everything: the culture, the food, the music, everything for them, Azcui said. The only constant, the only known thing they have is their game. It’s their racket and their game.

But in the end, despite difficult adjustments and challenges, Staiculescu would not change her decision to come to IU.

Being a student athlete takes a lot of work and dedication, but I’d say everything is well worth it, Staiculescu said. You will gain many great experiences with the team and within the department and with school.

Mejic wouldn’t change it either.

My favorite part is that it really feels, even after two years, that you’re living a dream, Mejic said.