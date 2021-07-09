Sports
College hockey: Arquiett comes home as part of St. Lawrence University incoming class | College Sports
CANTON Will Arquiett left St. Lawrence Central after his sophomore year of high school to pursue a college hockey career.
After being away for five years, Arquiett is excited to come home this season to play for the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team.
I like the small community they have there, said Arquiett. It’s close to home (Brasher Falls). I’ve been away from home for a while now, so it must be nice.
Arquiett is one of eight newcomers to the SLU roster, including five forwards and three defenders to join the defending ECAC Hockey champions.
I think it’s a good mix of a lot of different things, Saints coach Brent Brekke said of the incoming class. Kids have to compete no matter what kind of game they play and this group, from top to bottom, has a really good level of competition. They will compete in different ways. I think there’s some good offensive and hockey IQ and offensive-end stuff out there. One area in which we want to take a step is our power play.
The Saints lost senior defenders Philip Alftberg, Cameron White and Dylan Woolf and sent Jacob Nielsen and Callum Cusinato to graduation. Senior defenseman Jake Stevens transferred to Long Island University.
Arquiett said his family was season ticket holders at Clarkson and that attending those games, as well as the SLU games, sparked his desire to reach the NCAA Division I level.
I liked both, Arquiett said of the two area teams. I thought the environment was cool for both places. It was the best hockey ID I’ve seen live. If you’re really young, this is the highest level you’ve personally seen unless you’ve been to an NHL game.
Arquiett, who is 5 foot-7, 154 pounds, is a forward who spent last season with the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL. He played in 39 games and scored 13 goals and 26 assists.
He attended Lake Placids Northwood Prep School in 2016-17 and was there through the end of the 2018-19 season. His best year at Northwood was his last year with 23 goals and 39 assists in 67 games. He spent the 2019-20 season in the BCHL with the Cowichan Valley Capitals.
He probably had the best developmental year of any of our incoming kids, Brekke said. He was allowed to play a full season. He is an energetic, competitive boy. He has good qualities for his game. He plays like he’s over 6 feet. We have high hopes for him.
Arquiett joins two other former Section 10 hockey players on the Saints roster. Senior Kaden Pickering, a former Norwood-Norfolk player, finished third on the team last year with seven goals and four assists in 17 games. SLU also features senior defenseman Mark Mahoney, a former Canton player who has family roots at St. Lawrence Central.
There’s a uniqueness in people growing up in this field, Brekke said. They’ve watched the St. Lawrence Saints play all their lives. There is a passion there that is deeply rooted. It is important in their lives from an early age. It’s always exciting when kids from the neighborhood come in.
Arquiett’s forwards include Josh Boyer, a junior transfer from Nebraska-Omaha, Isaac Oak MacLeod, Ty Naakens and Chris Pappas.
(Boyer) is a veteran with some experience, Brekke said. He is a good power forward which will give us some size (6-3, 201) and depth. Oak MacLeod is a pure goalscorer. He has a natural touch to put the puck in the net. Chris Pappas has a high hockey IQ. He plays a lot and will be a nice addition to a man like MacLeod. Ty Naakens has good skill and a decent size (6-2, 185).
The Saints add defenders Philippe Chapleau, Drake Burgin and Mason Waite.
Chapleau has only received 32 penalty minutes since the 2013-14 season and is expected to be a violation of the Saints’ power play. Bergin is expected to help move the puck, which Brekke says is essential. If you want to be a good team, you don’t want to spend time on it, he said.
Waite is 6-2, 190 and has been a leader in his previous teams.
Sources
2/ https://www.nny360.com/sports/collegesports/college-hockey-arquiett-comes-home-as-part-of-st-lawrence-university-s-incoming-class/article_e3ab302c-1140-5b5f-96b2-f50921a06745.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]