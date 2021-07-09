Laguna Woods GRF Board Gathers For A Personal Meeting – Orange County Register

All board members of the Golden Rain Foundation met for the first time since the relaxation of state restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, at a regular meeting on Tuesday, July 6.

I’m happy to see our village open again, said board chairman Bunny Carpenter. I’ve seen a lot of happy faces lately.

Clubhouses 1, 2, 4 and 5 have reopened completely. Village Management Services CEO Jeff Parker said management is actively recruiting more employees within the recreational division to expand services and activities for residents.

Starting Tuesday, Parker said, residents can begin booking individual party reservations for the next six months, the closing date being Dec. 31 through the recreation department.

Guests under the age of 15 are still not allowed to use the pools at this time. Parker assured that this ban will be lifted once the problems with the shipment of an en-route boiler for Pool 1 are resolved, probably in the coming days.

At the provincial level, COVID-19 numbers continue to stagnate.

The OC Care Agency reported an adjusted daily rate of 1.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The test positivity – the number of swabs and spit tests returning with traces of the coronavirus – measured 1.2%, and the health equity metric – the test positivity of disproportionately affected neighborhoods – measured 1.4%.

COVID-19 hasn’t gone away, Parker said. People still need to take precautions.

As of mid-July, three more COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the city of Laguna Woods.

Golf tournament for members

GRF failed to reduce the guest fee for the upcoming Member-Guest Tournament from $55 to $16, the member rate.

Director Jon Pearlstone explained that the concept of the tournament was to welcome golfers of all calibers to play the course and get to know the village community at a low cost.

Unlike the Memorial Tournament, Silver Seniors Home Matches and other fundraising events held by the 18-Hole Mens Golf Club, the purpose of the Member-Guest Tournament is not to raise money, Pearlstone added.

The idea is that if money comes in — which it does — it’s a bonus, he said.

Reduced rates have been the standard for the Member-Guest Tournament for the past five years, without a board review, said Brian Gruner, director of recreation and special events.

Still, a staff report estimated a $2,808 loss in revenue for the day of the tournament.

Director Maggie Blackwell opposed the cut in fees, calling it inappropriate and unnecessary at a crucial budget moment.

Blackwell said there is insufficient evidence of need — no precedent that would show lower attendances if standard rates applied — while pointing to other local tournament rates that are relatively competitive or higher.

It charges residents to pay for something that doesn’t require a tax cut, Blackwell said.

The board failed to pass the resolution with two directors in favor and seven against.

Locker golf storage costs golf

GRF passed a resolution that would increase fees for select rental services.

According to a staff report from VMS, the Community Activities Committee identified four areas with low rates and side-by-side market comparisons: lockers, golf driving range, caterers serving the club/organization, and private parties to GRF facilities and storage areas.

Lockers in the billiard rooms of Clubhouse 1 and the Performing Arts Center, Community Center table tennis room, Clubhouse 4’s jewelry room, and Clubhouse 4 outdoor lockers are available to rent for $25 per year at the suggested rate.

The rates for renting a quarter, small and large bucket of golf balls would double from $1, $2 and $3 to $2, $4 and $6.

Plate catering costs would double from $1 to $2.

The resolution would also begin charging annual fees for storage spaces by 2022, starting at $25 for a small area, $50 for a medium-sized area and $100 for spaces measured at five by five feet and above, a staff report stated. .

Based on 2019 data, the workforce expects additional revenue of $108,250 with the proposed changes, according to a staff report.

The council passed the decision unanimously. It must now meet a 28-day member review notification requirement.