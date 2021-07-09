Cricket players in Ajax hope that the renewed field is accessible to everyone

Ajit Parabis is just one of a growing number of Ajax people who want to play cricket close to home. But right now, he and his friends are frustrated because they have very few places to play.

That’s because the only suitable facility has been solidly booked under a 40-year deal between the city and the Ajax Cricket Club. The cricket ground at 615 Monarch Ave. was built by the club in 1980 and under the deal it will get priority use of the facility provided club members maintain the pitch and clubhouse.

“All slots are booked, the city says there are no slots available,” a frustrated Parab told CBC News.

But according to the council, that is about to change. The deal with the club expires this year and Ajax will spend $895,000, combined with $2.4 million from the federal and provincial governments, to upgrade and refurbish the cricket facility.

The Cricket Council of Ontario says the sport is growing in popularity at Ajax, and even in much of the GTA, as Canadians from different backgrounds continue to promote and play the sport. But Parab says he and his friends haven’t been licensed by the city to play on the field for four years.

The Cricket Council of Ontario says the sport has grown in popularity across the province and country, and cricket facilities are in high demand in several municipalities. (Mrinali Anchan/CBC)

“We would like to play, but unfortunately we have to play on” [baseball] diamonds or travel to other cities like Scarborough or even Brampton,” he said.

Parab says it is unsafe to play in a park or diamond that is not a designated cricket ground because the ball could hit a passerby.

Parab wants equal access to pitches for all residents

“It’s very frustrating,” he said. “I just want to make sure that the people at Ajax have the opportunity to play cricket.”

Parabis hopes that the Ajax Cricket Club will no longer be given priority now that all three governments are investing 3.1 million dollars in the renovation and improvement of the field and clubhouse, as well as the basketball court of the Ajax Community Center.

He says all that taxpayer money should persuade the city to give residents equal access.

Ajax mayor Shaun Collier says that now that the agreement with the Ajax Cricket Club expires, he expects the cricket ground to open to the public after planned renovations. (CBC)

Ajax mayor ShaunCollier says that is exactly what the municipality wants to donate at the end of the deal with the Ajax Cricket Club.

“It will no longer be just the cricket club,” Collier told the CBC. “There will be several more now that we’ve basically taken back ownership of the area.”

Collier says he will have a better idea of ​​what the project will look like in September. At that point, the city is expected to have a detailed design for the proposed upgrades. The renovation is expected to include a remodeled parking lot and new lighting, but other issues, such as mold in the clubhouse building, need to be addressed.

“Depending on what comes back, the[clubhouse] could be demolished and rebuilt from the ground up or heavily renovated,” Collier said. Construction on the Monarch Avenue facility is expected to begin in 2022, the mayor added.

“I expect this to be a very comprehensive upgrade of the facility,” he said.

More cricket fields could be built, says mayor

Collier says the growth of cricket in Ajax means the city is “definitely” looking at more potential fields in the future.

Sheik Hoosain, the captain of the Ajax Cricket Club, is delighted that his sport is becoming increasingly popular. The club currently has five cricket teams and 70 to 100 members.

The club’s teams train every weekday, while league matches are held on the site on weekends. The teams play league matches with the Scarborough Cricket Association.

“Since we took ownership of the land … all that [maintenance] was done by members and families,” he said. But with the end of the agreement and the upcoming renovation, the city will take over responsibility for the facility.

Shiv Persaud, the chairman of the Scarborough Cricket Association, praises Ajax Cricket Club membership for not putting their own time and money into the field, calling it “very unusual”.

Persaud says it is a sign that Ajax and the Greater Toronto Area need more cricket pitches.

“They have put in a lot of time and effort and personal resources to get it where it is today,” he added.

“Hats off to their hard work and effort they put into it.”