NIL leaves college football with an uncertain future

My world revolves around tailwater fishing. Dams are the source of my pleasure, cold water released by hydroelectric turbines that provide power.

You need a dam to make all that happen. It stores the water and when it gets under the dam it is cold. Trout blooms.

I live in Norfork, two miles below the dam. I fish in the tail water.

So excuse my analogy to what has happened in college football in recent weeks with the implementation of name, image and likeness payments. The dam broke.

Most understand what happens when a dam breaks. The water goes everywhere. It destroys houses, bridges, roads and everything else in its path.

The river you knew has changed forever, lowering the spillway gates when there’s been too much rain can cause massive changes. The river bed is sanded. The vegetation has disappeared, along with the aquatic insects that feed the trout.

What we will get in college football anyone can guess, but it will be like the dam broke. The game will be changed forever.

The older generation is in mourning. They don’t like it, refuse to embrace it, and may turn away from the game altogether.

Over the past few days, I’ve been talking to some of the brightest men I know in business to get some perspective and see into the future.

It is clear that the younger generation likes what they see. The common refrain: It should have happened years ago. The man held the little man for too long.

That take was very predictable. David Cottrell, 67, is one of the top CEO coaches in our countries. He has written a stack of books on leadership.

Note that he is also a graduate of the University of Arkansas and proud to call himself a Razorback fan. He lives just outside San Antonio, but returns to Fayetteville for games.

Obviously the old model was the one Cottrell liked, not where the game is headed now.

I’m cheering for the school, so I’m old-fashioned, he said. I prefer the idea of ​​choosing your school because that’s the team you want to represent.

What we’re going to have are players representing themselves. I honestly don’t like it.

My first instinct is that it is a line that is very difficult to cross. But they are already over it. I’m not sure if it’s a bad rule, but it sure is a rule.

Paying players through approvals is certainly a line no one thought would be crossed.

It’s already clear it’s going to get weird, he said. You’re looking at the first player to take advantage of an endorsement deal at our school, Trey Knox. He did some good things as a freshman and has potential, but he didn’t do anything last year.

Is he the first to get money? So where does it go from here?

And if you get a guy like Darren McFadden, can you even keep him because the transfer portal is an option? It’s confusing to say the least.

The question to Cottrell, as CEO coach: what is the advice for the schools and the coaches?

It’s pretty easy, learn the rules, Cottrell said. You better do that and adapt or you will be left behind.

That’s the first thing you say to a CEO. Find out how to turn something new into an advantage. I see Arkansas does that. They seemed to have it planned.

If I tell a CEO to do better or be left behind, it’s okay. It’s just the way it is in business.

Walmart is an example in our own backyard. They had a plan. Some of their first stores were across the street from K-Mart. They did better than K-Mart.

Don’t sit still.

No, you can’t keep wishing the way it was because it won’t come back, Cottrell said. I loved what we had, but it’s clear where we’re going: elevating the individual above the team.

The young people are all-in because in their eyes it was long overdue. They were abused the old way.

Others shook their heads in disbelief at what had happened. I reached out for a top-notch Arkansas booster for a new take.

They are scary things, he said. This is by no means going to end well.

But the genie is out of the bottle. I do believe that eventually it will have to be curtailed.

The big money went straight to the school and now it’s going in a different direction, straight to athletes. There is only so much.

I don’t see it changing the power of the game. The haves will still be haves and the have-nots will still be have-nots.

A former Division I head coach said the Power 5 conferences may leave the NCAA to form their own organization with clear rules for paying players directly.

There is an opportunity for that, he said. It sounds like a pre-NFL organization using college facilities.

A former top college coach said, “They will probably break up because the bottom line now is nothing but money.

An athletics administrator at a group of five school fears just that.

I really believe there will be a Power 5 organization and they will not play anyone who is not in that group, he said. It gets awful, paying this directly to players from notes.

If you set up an organization that pays the players directly, what is the scale? Do quarterbacks get more than offensive guards? Do cornerbacks and offensive tackles get rich?

What about the Olympic sports? They can disappear completely. That is the fear of many.

The NCAA pays for all championships in those sports. It may be that the only sports that survive are football, basketball, and baseball.

The devil is in the details. I have no answers.

But I’m not sure if what’s happening now is going to work or if fans will embrace the model.

As they say on my river, watch out for sudden rises in the water. Always have an exit plan from the river. It can go bad quickly.

And when the dam breaks, it’s all over. College football isn’t quite there yet, but it certainly looks like pieces of the dam have fallen into the river.