I’m cruising through my 70s with tennis





My tennis buddies sound like high school students when they talk about age differences. A year, plus or minus, is a big deal. When is your birthday Bert? I’m 71. Wow, you’re just a baby! I’m a baby when you’re 73. Every extra year of wear counts on the track, at least in singles. Ask Roger Federer. My opponent, Brooks, wrecked me and then estimated my age at 74. Ace again. Brooks was born in 1955. I was born in 1950. I keep track of birth years. It’s easier than asking your opponent his age after every match. Ivan (1948) and I stopped our game because his heart was racing and he was dizzy. I don’t know how to work with the defibrillator here, and I’m not a doctor, I told him. He may have atrial fibrillation, like my friend Carl (1948) who no longer plays tennis. Jimmy (1958) and I split sets. He was the quarterback of his high school soccer team and wants to play basketball and tennis until at least 70 years. He made this announcement 10 years ago. Now in his early 60s, he’s thinking about dropping the basketball part. I remember Jimmy being off duty in his 50s with plantar fasciitis. I was glad Jimmy was hurt. Guys in their fifties think they will be pain free forever. It’s sickeningly fun to watch them get zapped by the middle-aged hand buzzer. I ran into Ken (1933), who was an all-star on the University of Pennsylvania lacrosse team in 1955. Ken played singles tennis until he was 78. You have to know when to stop, but it’s impossible to know, he told me. I never know. He also retired from playing lacrosse, squash, basketball and singles. His advice: start painting.

