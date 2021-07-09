Cricket-Langer would like to continue as Australia head coach despite criticism kritiek





Sport Australian coach Justin Langer said he was hurt and confused by the criticism he received from the players for his way of working, but he remains keen to lead the squad and get an extension when his current contract expires next year. expires.

FILE PHOTO: Cricket – First T20 International – England v Australia – Ageas Bowl, Southampton, UK – September 4, 2020 Australia coach Justin Langer. Dan Mullan/Pool via REUTERS

09 Jul 2021 12:15 pm

Bookmark

SYDNEY: Australia coach Justin Langer said he was hurt and confused by the criticism he received from the players about his work, but he remains keen to lead the squad and get an extension when his current contract is next year expires. Reports of turmoil in the dressing room and dissatisfaction with his coaching style surfaced after Australia was beaten 2-1 in the test series at home in January by an injury-ravaged India. Advertisement Advertisement The players took part in a late-season evaluation with leadership adviser Tim Ford, and Australian captain Aaron Finch said this week Langer had cleared the air before flying with the team to the West Indies. “I haven’t changed much in the 20 years I’ve been involved in Australian cricket,” Langer said on the eve of the Australian Twenty20 series played in St Lucia against the West Indies. “Some of the stuff I was reading was actually a bit confusing. If I’m being completely honest, it really hurt me. The feedback I’ve gotten over three years has been overwhelmingly positive about the role I’ve played. to play as a coach.” Cricket Australia appointed the former lead batsman head coach on a four-year contract in 2018 after Darren Lehmann stepped down in the wake of South Africa’s damaging ball scandal. Advertisement Advertisement Langer said he would like to continue in his role. “If the board of directors, the CEO and the high performance manager believe that I am the right person to continue leading us forward, I absolutely love my job,” Langer said. “I didn’t like losing to India in the great series, nobody likes to lose. I’m absolutely committed, I love my job, I love the Australian cricket team, I love the players and I love the Australian cricket. “Those are the things I value most in my life. Hopefully I have done a really good job over the past three years, that was the feedback. It can stay that way for a long time.” Advertisement Langer and his men would like to perform well at the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Ashes’ home game against arch-rivals England from December. “We’re not a great team yet and that’s what we’re all aiming for. Like I want to be a great coach,” added the 50-year-old, who played 105 tests for Australia. “I’m not a great coach yet, I aspire to be a great coach. I’m working towards it and I hope all players do the same.” (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Himani Sarkar)

