With more prize money, the Red River Open attracts top tennis players

However, that is starting to change. It now brings in high-end players from across the region and even the country.

July’s annual tennis tournament, based in Fargo, has begun offering cash prizes not only to winners, but also to quarter-finalists and semi-finalists in the open divisions. The result is an explosion in the number of entries and the talent level.

When the Red River Open begins Friday at Island Park and Discovery Middle School, it will be with a full 64-person draw in men’s singles. Tournament officials cut the entries at the time. Two more players are on standby in case someone has to withdraw from the tournament, which has a record $15,000 in prize money.

The top tier is Wayzata’s Nick Beaty, who just completed his final season at the University of Michigan, taking 19-4 in singles. He had the best singles record of all Wolverines players this spring.

The No. 2 seed is Ryan Fishback of Geneva, NY Fishback was the No. 6 recruit in the nation in 2020. He chose Virginia Tech and qualified as a freshman for the NCAA doubles tournament.

The number 3 seed is Riley Odell of Lake Stevens, Wash. Odell will play his freshman season at UND starting this fall. Number 4 is Wyatt McCoy, who won the Minnesota singles tournament as an eighth-grader and went on to play college tennis at Notre Dame. The No. 5 seed is Rudra Dixit, who has just completed his freshman season in Iowa and is moving to Nebraska for his sophomore year.

“I would say these are players looking for the Tour,” Summers said. “They are players who have put in enough time that their ambition is to play some form of pro tennis. These players definitely travel here with the idea that they are going to make enough money to pay for the trip, and they would.” didn’t come if they didn’t think there would be good competition.”

Local players will also test their game against the field.

Three of the last four singles champions in North Dakota in the field are Davis Lawley of Fargo South, Michael Janes of Bismarck Legacy and defending champion Logan Sandberg of Grand Forks Central. Lawley, who earned all-Summit League honors this spring as a junior in Omaha, is the No. 7 seed.

The field is also filled with UND players. Odell, Edmond Aynedjian (6), Cian McDonnell (8), Nikita Snezhko (10) and Alex Petro (12) are all seeded.

“I think back to my college days and playing in these adult summer tournaments was an amazing experience,” said UND coach Kyle Anderson. “It was always so much fun. It will be especially fun because several members of our team play in it. There is a little extra incentive with money involved. That’s what competition is all about.”

The women’s draw isn’t nearly as deep as the only 14 men’s players registered for the women’s draw, but the quality is high there too.

Last year’s champion, Jessie Anyy, won a pro tournament in Kazakhstan shortly after winning the Red River Open. This year’s number 1 seed is Andrea Jansson of UND and the number 2 seed is Ellen Puzak of the University of Colorado.

Anderson said he is happy to see UND players compete in the Red River Open.

“There is no substitute for competition and playing sanctioned games for your development and preparation for the season, it will come before we know it,” he said.

During the tournament, which concludes Sunday morning, there will be concessions outside at Island Park. Valley City’s Erik and Susan Kringlie will also be officially inducted into the North Dakota Tennis Hall of Fame at a ceremony Saturday at 2 p.m. in Island Park.

Summers, a previous Red River Open men’s singles champion, named Miguel Danielson and Chris Hawley as key contributors to sponsoring the tournament and attracting other sponsors to make it a bigger event. The prize pool has more than doubled in the past three years.

“It’s kind of a cool vibe at Island Park,” Summers said.

Red River Open

When: Friday to Sunday.

True: Island Park and Discovery, Fargo.

Men’s singles final: 10 a.m. Sunday.

Top men seeds: 1. Nick Beaty (Michigan), 2. Ryan Fishback (Virginia Tech), 3. Riley Odell (AND), 4. Wyatt McCoy (Notre Dame), 5. Rudra Dixit (Iowa / Nebraska), 6. Edmond Aynedjian (AND ), 7. Davis Lawley (Omaha), 8. Cian McDonnell (AND); 9. Ethan Neil (Creighton), 10. Nikita Snezhko (AND), 11. Parker Law (Babson), 12. Alex Petro (AND).

Women’s singles final: 9 a.m. Sunday.

Top seeds for women: 1. Andrea Jansson (UND), 2. Ellen Puzak (Colorado), 3. Nicole Snezhko (St. Thomas), 4. Racquel Fhima (Chapman).