College Sports: Digby Named Head Coach of Oswego State Womens Ice Hockey Team | Oswego County

OSWEGO Mark Digby has long followed the advice of his colleague and mentor, Ed Gosek, to act like the head coach regardless of his title.
After showing that approach more than ever in the past year, as he donned the interim tag and spent the 2019-20 season as an associate star, Digby was officially promoted to head coach of the Oswego State women’s ice hockey team on July 1.
He will take over as the second head coach since the NCAA Division III program was relaunched in 2006, following Diane Dillon, who retired after the 2019-20 season.
That’s something I’ve really delved into, you work so hard hoping to become a head coach, and the reality is if you do the right things along the way, the big picture will come naturally, Digby said. It’s exciting for me and my family to know they were here, we love it here and we want to be part of the community.
Digby, a Fulton-G. Ray Bodley High School, joined the Lakers ice hockey team in 2010 as an assistant coach under Gosek and transitioned to the women’s program in 2019 to work as an associate head coach under Dillon.
He became an interim coach last June when Dillons retired, leading the program through a canceled 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They held regular virtual meetings to discuss program principles and academic progress, and Digby set up a series of guest speakers for online meetings.
Players interacted with experts in mental health, performance mindset and stress management, to name a few. They also spoke to a variety of former players, most notably Rob Schremp, a Fulton native who played parts of seven NHL seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders and Atlanta Thrashers.
Digby also led the continuation of the team’s annual Christmas charity event by adapting the Teddy Bear Toss to work under the state’s coronavirus restrictions and volunteered for the on-campus COVID testing center and as quarantine/isolation buddy.
Mark has been an integral member of the Oswego community for over 10 years, said Dr. Mary Toale, the acting vice president for student affairs, via a press release.
His coaching and service to the community is impressive and his commitment to holistic student success is inspiring. We are delighted to appoint Mark as the head coach of women’s ice hockey.
Digby attended a hockey tournament for a day for recruiting purposes the day Oswego State announced his promotion and simply called it another day at the office.
He shared the news with his team earlier this week, saying they matched his enthusiasm for moving forward.
It has meant the world to me knowing they have my back and they are excited about this, Digby said. They want to be my teammate as much as I am theirs and we have a lot of the pieces lined up so hopefully when we get back on the ice we can put in a good product and be an exciting program.
Digby was instrumental in guiding the Lakers to an overall record of 16-7-4 after joining the staff in 2019-20, equaling the 2016-17 squad for the highest win tally in five seasons. Oswego finished 10-4-4 in the NEWHL and reached the conference championship game.
Digby credited the foundation Dillon built over 14 seasons, saying his goal is to climb the ladder nationally and make the Lakers the first Division III program for the top players in the state.
We’ve brought in some pretty high-profile homegrown players, community-connected players, and players who it means to them to be a part of this program, Digby said.
During Digby’s nine seasons as an assistant coach under Gosek, the men’s team made six trips to the NCAA Division III Tournament, reaching the Frozen Four four times and playing for a national title twice.
The Oswego State women’s team last played on March 7, 2020, and Digby hopes to get the team back on the ice this fall for a traditional training schedule for the season.
It’s been a long year talking about it, and now it will be exciting to finally come back, Digby said. There will be a lot of new faces by the time we get back on the ice so it will be nice for people to come out and get a chance to see what was all about.
