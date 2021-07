Idun’s path from Covid Cup to AFL regular

Connor Idun has yet to put on his commissioner hat this AFL season as the much-improved GWS defender reaps the benefits of hard yards and a glass-half-full approach to life in the hub. Idun is one of several inexperienced players who have helped the Giants, who face Gold Coast in Ballarat on Sunday, clamber into the top eight. There have been several surreal moments for the 20-year-old, most notably playing his 11th game and drafting three-time Norm Smith medalist Dustin Martin. “No chat at all. He’s a pretty serious customer on the pitch, so am I,” Idun recalled. “It felt like 2 on 1 with their cheer squad on me, but it was a great experience, I really enjoyed it. “I pinch myself every now and then. I saw a lot of these guys on TV when I was growing up.” Idun’s breakthrough year comes after a summer of cross training and extra fitness sessions, with the backman desperate for stamina and arriving in much better shape than early 2020. Idun was largely starved of AFL opportunities last year, when Heath Shaw, Aidan Corr and others led the way in the pecking order. Due to the coronavirus, there was no formal second-rate competition to make a case for selection. So Idun invented the ‘Covid Cup’ competition, as he wanted to create meaning where there was little, while trying to keep his spirits up among those who were not on coach Leon Cameron’s radar. GWS development coach Luke Kelly offered a reward if the reserves continued unbeaten for the year; they achieved that and now many of the same players are AFL regulars. “Away from home and family, while playing 12-a-side or 11-a-side wasn’t the best, it’s not the ideal image of footy,” said Idun. “That was a tough period for boys who toiled together. “It was a bit of a grind at the time, but looking back we made the most of it and had a lot of fun.” Idun was also commissioner of the GWS table tennis tournament last year. Story continues “Arranging the grand finale was one of the better gigs I’ve had,” he joked. “I had the national anthem going, creating a stadium feel. It was a lot of fun, you had to find those little things to keep you busy in the hub.” The Giants remain uncertain when they will return home, especially with restrictions tightening on Friday in Sydney. Idun is not complaining. “We are very lucky to be in Melbourne, free of lockdown and doing what we love,” he said. “It’s a lot easier than last year. This doesn’t feel like a hub.”

