NBA Finals 2021 – Five Big Wins From Phoenix Suns’ Game 2 Win

By now you’ve probably heard of the tattoo Devin Booker has on his arm, “Be Legendary,” which was inspired by the advice of the late Kobe Bryant. wrote on his shoes after a game during his final season.

Booker idolized Bryant. Wanted to learn everything from him. Then he wanted to be like him. Many players his age did that.

But the only way to credibly put himself in the same vein as a Hall of Famer like Bryant is to play a lot more games like he did on Thursday night, when he scored 31 points to take the Phoenix Suns to a 118-108 win. over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Phoenix leads the best-of-seven series, 2-0, and a very healthy discussion can begin as to whether Booker or his backcourt, Chris Paul, is the top contender for Finals MVP right now.

Paul continued his superb 32-point Game 1 with 23 points and 10 assists in Game 2, despite the full attention of Milwaukee’s defensive hero, Jrue Holiday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 42 points and 12 rebounds, had pushed Milwaukee through a slow three-quarters and finally got some production out of the role players. But whenever the Bucks got closer in the fourth, the Suns would find a way to push them back.

Booker did this by nailing seven of the Suns’ 20 three-pointers on the night, including three straights over a 2-minute, 23-second period in the fourth quarter to counter a Bucks spike that took the lead to 90. -84 had returned with 9:41 to go. Paul would score a three of his own along with finding clutch bucket open shooters, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Booker and Paul seized the moment and helped Phoenix get closer to the final prize.

— Ramona Shelburne

Giannis is back, but where are his running mates?

While the Bucks made a solid push in the fourth quarter, the game’s telling stat came at the end of the third: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 32 points; the rest of Milwaukee’s starters, 32 points.

With the context of his terrifying Eastern Conference final injury looming over everything he does, the way Antetokounmpo has reacted is the mark of a truly great player. He’s not 100% – but he’s still the same matchup nightmare for every defense. Placing 42 points in a final game, on 15-for-22 shooting, plus 12 rebounds, is what an NBA legend does.

play 0:50 Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes the first player to score 20 points or more in a single NBA Finals quarter over the past 25 seasons.

His third quarter was one of spectacular power, attacking the Suns with his signature downhill sprints and dominant, overpowering paint play. His 20 points in the third quarter is the most since Michael Jordan scored 22 in a quarter in the 1993 NBA Finals.

Still, it wasn’t nearly enough. By the end of the third quarter, the Bucks turned an 11-point deficit at halftime into… a 10-point deficit.

When Khris Middleton struggled on offense during the postseason, the Bucks have usually lost. Middleton has an average of eight points less in Bucks losses, and with just 11 points on shooting 5-for-16 in Game 2, the Milwaukee offense was missing an added advantage. Middleton tried all angles – forcing shots, playing decoy, attacking the edge to make mistakes. None of it worked. Jrue Holiday finished with 17 points on 7-for-21 shooting, and Brook Lopez was a non-factor with 8 points in 28 minutes.

For the Bucks to return in this series, they just need more from players not called Antetokounmpo. They are not designed to be the Giannis show.

Another telling stat, this one available at the last buzzer: Antetokounmpo was a plus-3 for the game; the rest of the Milwaukee from five? A combined minus-24.

— Royce Young

The 10 steps that embodied the suns

With the Suns last possession of the first half, Milwaukee’s rotations and recovery couldn’t have been much better for the first nine passes, the last of which ricocheted Khris Middleton straight back into the hands of Jae Crowder. The Suns eventually got an advantage on the next pass, which ended up being a hockey assist after Mikal Bridges flashed to the elbow to catch the ball and quickly referred it to Deandre Ayton who cut for the basket.

Ayton strained over a late-arriving PJ Tucker for the lay-up. All those Bucks’ efforts ended in -1 for the Suns.

play 0:43 Suns expose their passing as they find Deandre Ayton underneath for an and-1.

That possession, which extended the Suns’ lead to double digits and dealt a blow to Bucks’ depleted psyche, exhibited many of the traits that led Phoenix to the finale: poise, patience, intelligence, execution, connectivity, and a little bit luck.

Phoenix has stars who can carry the team, as Chris Paul did in the previous two games and Devin Booker has done so several times during his first postseason. But the individuals of the Suns rarely, if ever, try to do too much. The confidence in this team is clear, a testament to Coach Monty Williams’ guidance, Paul’s leadership and the maturity of the young core.

The result: a beautiful basketball brand that puts the Suns two wins away from a title.

— Tim MacMahon

Where did the Milwaukee outdoor shot go?

Game 2 represented a major math problem for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks simply cannot allow the Suns to have as much success from outside the arc if they can’t drop their own shots.

After winning the three-point battle in Game 1, 16-11 – but still losing the game – the Bucks fell woefully out of reach on Thursday night. The Suns beat the Bucks with 33 points of 3, finished 20-of-40 while the Bucks only shot 9-of-31 (6-of-18 on open 3s). The 20 3-pointers tie for the second-highest in NBA Finals history.

According to ESPN Stats and Information research, teams are 735-348 (.708) (including playoffs) this season when a team hits more three-pointers than its opponent.

When a team hits at least 10 3-pointers more than its opponent, as the Suns did, those teams are at 99-13 (.884) (including playoffs) this season and have won six out of seven such games in the postseason.

And if Phoenix continues to rack up 118 points per game, as they have in the first two games, Milwaukee should match that output. If the Bucks can’t find consistency from the outside, their first trip to the finals in 47 years will be a short trip.

— Andrew Lopez

Give some respect to Mikal Bridges’ game

When the term “3-and-D” became popular as a way to describe role-playing players making open three-pointers and playing hard defense, it came with an implied limitation. Usually 3-and-D means that is all a player can do at an above average level.



Mikal Bridges was overall No. 10 in the 2018 NBA draft, thanks in large part to his 3-and-D abilities, but he’s proven to be more than that, as he showed in Game 2, with the Bucks putting more defensive focus on Chris Paul aimed. and Devin Booker. That meant more opportunities for Bridges to create, and he scored 27 points, a record in the playoffs.

Funnily enough, Bridges (3-of-9 from beyond the arc) wasn’t that big of a deal with the Suns setting a franchise playoff record with 20 3-pointers. But he created four extra scores when the Bucks finished too hard and he was able to score from the dribble – not a typical strength for 3-and-D players.

That included Bridges’ biggest buckets of the night, a driving banker with 3:35 remaining that took Phoenix’s lead to 11, and another drive that resulted in a trip to the free-throw line with 1:21 left. Later, Bridges helped lock the game when Milwaukee repeatedly fouled him in the last minute. All in a night shift that involved much more than the typical 3-and-D production.

–Kevin Pelton