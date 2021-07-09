Minor League Cricket unveils Toyota as sponsor | Cricket News







The championship starts on July 31 and ends on October 3.

The competition will feature 10 weekends of T20 games, culminating in a finals weekend on October 2-3. The total prize money offered in the competition is $250,000, which is the largest purse in American cricket ever.

A total of 27 teams will compete for the championship across four geographic divisions in the US East, Central, South and West, with more than 200 games taking place in 21 cities across the US.

With a $4,000,000 investment by Minor League Cricket and its 27 team owners to host the tournament, it is the most comprehensive competition ever to take place in American cricket. TOYOTA SPONSOR INAUGURAL MINOR LEAGUE CRICKET CHAMPIONSHIP POSTPONED BY SLING TV! The most comprehensive competition https://t.co/avR8xavcfM — American cricket (@usacricket) 1625676218000 The Minor League Cricket (MiLC) on Wednesday announced global automaker Toyota as a sponsor of its inaugural season in 2021. The Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship is presented by SLING TV.The championship starts on July 31 and ends on October 3.The competition will feature 10 weekends of T20 games, culminating in a finals weekend on October 2-3. The total prize money offered in the competition is $250,000, which is the largest purse in American cricket ever.A total of 27 teams will compete for the championship across four geographic divisions in the US East, Central, South and West, with more than 200 games taking place in 21 cities across the US.With a $4,000,000 investment by Minor League Cricket and its 27 team owners to host the tournament, it is the most comprehensive competition ever to take place in American cricket. We were honored to be a part of the first-ever Minor League Cricket season and to help support the sport’s growth as it embarks on its most comprehensive league ever in the United States, said Matt Ozawa, manager, asset management and activation. Toyota Motor North America.

We look forward to joining the league, its athletes, cricket enthusiasts and Toyota fans across the country for an historic first season of championship,” said Justin Geale, Major League Cricket Tournament Director.

We are delighted to partner with Toyota, a global brand committed to supporting the growth of American cricket, a sport loved by millions of supporters across the United States.

Online streaming provider Sling TV believes it is ready to introduce cricket to American viewers.

Sling TV is excited to partner with Minor League Cricket to help grow the national audience of games, said Liz Riemersma, Vice President International for SLING TV.

The scale and level of competition that Minor League Cricket will launch this summer will help develop young, talented cricketers across the country into future stars of the national team, said USA Cricket CEO Iain Higgins.

The league represents a huge step towards achieving the vision of making cricket a regular sport in the United States, Higgins added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/minor-league-cricket-unveils-toyota-as-sponsor/articleshow/84258248.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos