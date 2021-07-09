Connect with us

Bishop Fenwick’s Ryan Stolarz Earns CCL MVP for Boys Tennis

The Catholic Central League released its boys and girls tennis All-Star teams this week, and Bishop Fenwick’s Ryan Stolarz topped the list.

The senior captain has been the go-to man for the Crusaders on the field this season, with a 10-1 record in first singles. The impressive season earned Stolarz CCL Boys Tennis MVP honors.

Another senior from Fenwick, Rinniel Jabonillo, was also given the All-Star nod, along with sophomore Leo Schroeder.

St. Mary’s had one player who made the boys tennis All-Stars in junior Sean Mathers.

The rest of the CCL boy tennis All-Stars are Eddie Roake and Dan Barberian of Arlington Catholic; Eddie Wie, Chris Gerety, Aidan Connors, Avanish Mishra and Marcel Joe of Austin Prep; Christian Stachera of Bishop Feehan, Logan Gallagher, Aidan Armas, and Anthony Kurtzer; Elijah Swift of Bishop Stang; and Cardinal Spellman’s Brendan Wylie and Ben Trovato.

For the girls, St. Mary’s and Fenwick each had two players represented on the All-Star team.

The Spartans had a few seniors in Shannon Lovett and Gina Palermo.

The Crusaders had a few sophomores join the team, with Nora Elenbaas and Madelyn Leary each earning All-Star honors.

The rest of the CCL Girls Tennis All-Stars were Archbishop Williams’ Silvia Montillo; Liana LaFauci of Arlington Catholic; Alexa Schiela (League MVP), Hellena Trojer, Kylie McDonald, Katherine Millett and Kayla Russell of Austin Prep; and Bishop Feehan’s Sophia Comey, Katy Cabral, Emily Wright, and Emily Gallucci.


