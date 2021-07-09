algorithm – How to solve the cricket bat manufacturer’s problem – Java





There are No such bats where each bat has a weight wi and a minimum price Me. Mr Ski knows the value of his bats and has decided to sell alone one bat per person. There are C Cricketers who contacted Mr. Ski and each of them has different requirements. a cricketer cj will only be interested in a bat weighing greater than gj and he can spend maximum money of Pjo. limitations 1<= N <=1000 1<= C <=1000 1<= Wi <=10^9 1<= Mi <=10^9 1<= Gj <=10^9 1<= Pj <=10^9 Example: Consider the following 4 bats created by Mr Ski. weight (Wi) price (m) 5 100 7 80 10 90 6 150 And consider the following 4 requirements for cricketers. weight (Gj) price (Py) 5 100 7 80 10 90 6 150 A cricketer will be interested in a bat if a bat's weight is greater than Gj and its price is less than or equal to P. Input format The first entry line consists of two integers separated by spaces, the number of bats (N). number of crickets (C).

The following C lines each consist of two integers separated by spaces, the requirement of the bat's weight (Gj) and the maximum prize the cricketer can spend (Pj)

The next N lines each consist of two integers separated by spaces, the bat's weight (Wi) and the bat's minimum price (Mi) Example test case 1 input 4 4 5 100 7 80 10 90 6 150 8 100 10 150 9 60 7 80 Explanation- A cricketer is interested in a bat if a bat's weight is greater than Gj and its price is less than or equal to p. After this, the respective cricketers would be interested in the following bats: Cricket player 1: The bat's weight must be greater than 5. Maximum money he can spend = 100. Bats he would be interested in are thus Bat [8 100], bat [9 60] and Bat [7 80]. Cricket Player 2: Bat's weight must be greater than 7. Maximum money he can spend = 80. So he would only be interested in Bat [9 60]. Cricket player 3: The bat's weight must be greater than 10. Maximum money it can spend = 90. So there is no bat that meets its requirements. Cricket player 4: The bat's weight must be greater than 6. Maximum money he can spend = 150. All the bats meet his requirements and therefore he would be interested in all 4 bats. mr. Ski would only sell one bat per cricketer. The maximum number of bats that Mr. So can sell skis is 3. MY APPROACH public class CricketProblem { public static void main(String[] args) { Scanner sc = new Scanner(System.in).useDelimiter("[\s+]"); int n = sc.nextInt(); int c = sc.nextInt(); long[][] req = new long[c][2]; long[][] bat = new long[n][3]; for (int i = 0; i < c; i++) { req[i][0] = sc.nextLong(); req[i][1] = sc.nextLong(); } for (int i = 0; i < n; i++) { bat[i][0] = sc.nextLong(); bat[i][1] = sc.nextLong(); bat[i][2] = -1; } long ans = 0; for(int i=0; i = bat[j][1]) { if (bat[j][2] < 0) { bat[j][2] = i; return true; }else if(bat[j][2] != i){ if(find(c, req, n, bat, (int) bat[j][2], j)){ bat[j][2]=i; return true; } } } } } return false; } } I have written the above code that meets all the requirements of the problem. However, it is not passing test cases that are hidden. Can anyone tell me what is wrong with this approach?

