Sports
Football prep: Lovejoy takes over as coach at Sissonville | american football
For the third time since March, a Kanawha County high school has changed football coaches.
Chad Lovejoy has taken over as coach at Sissonville, replacing Marc Wilson, who left after six seasons and three Class AA playoffs. Lovejoy has been the Indians’ offensive coordinator for the past three seasons, averaging more than 32 points per game.
Lovejoy, 41, graduated from Nitro in 1998, where he played slot and cornerback on some of the Wildcats’ most successful teams, a stretch that led to their 1998 Class AAA championship team.
Lovejoy said he hoped to build on some of the successes he and Wilson had achieved in recent years.
“Marc and I are best friends, and I hated that he went,” Lovejoy said. “A lot of the things that he and I put here, we will continue to do. Offensively we’ll be pretty much the same, although we may have to be a little creative because we don’t [graduated All-Stater] Dylan Griffith or that kind of guy in the backfield. Defensively, we brought in Wes Price from Scott High and West Virginia State [to coach]”
Since leaving Sissonville, Wilson has taken a teaching position at Mifflin High School in Columbus, Ohio, and will coach at Johnstown-Monroe in nearby Johnstown, Ohio. Wilson previously coached in the Columbus area before coming to the Kanawha Valley to serve as Donnie Mays staff assistant in South Charleston. In 2015, Wilson took the helm at Sissonville.
Wilson went 38-20 in his six seasons with Sissonville and never set a losing record. He led the Indians last season to a 5-0 draw in the regular season and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs last season before losing 42-27 to No. 16 Elkins in the first round.
“I’m happy for him,” Lovejoy said, “and I know he had to take what he did, and I’m glad he did. But if it had been up to me, my son would have played for him, and he’s sitting only in fifth grade.”
Lovejoy, who is also a pastor, said he would like to bring some of that background into his current position.
“Marc and I thought things like this were important,” Lovejoy said, “and I know it’s a cliché to say, but it’s not just football. We’re trying to raise the fathers of tomorrow and the husbands of tomorrow and teach them the bigger picture.
“When I step in they know I’m yelling at them and not at them. The best way to say it is Marc planted a lot of seeds, and I’m looking forward to planting some of our own seeds, but also to water and to grow many of the seeds that have been planted under him.’
In late June, Capital coach Jon Carpenter resigned after 11 seasons and 92 wins, including the 2014 Class AAA state championship. A replacement for Carpenter has yet to be determined by Kanawha County Schools, although longtime assistant Mark Mason is a candidate.
Mason conducted the Cougars’ workouts during the current three-week summer practice period.
In March, Nitro coach Zach Davis was asked to step down after three seasons. He was replaced by one of his assistants, James Boom” McKinney.
Davis, who was hired as coach at Buckhannon-Upshur on May 11, also coached Riverside for three seasons before taking over from Nitro in 2018.
