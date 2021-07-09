Carmel and Fisher’s High School Tennis Players Help Lead Team to Title • Current Publication





Emma Brune understands that Indiana isn’t usually seen as a tennis hotbed at the national level. It was really cool to win as a team from Indiana and represent the Midwest, said Brune, who graduated from Carmel High School in 2021. People usually don’t expect Indiana to be better than teams from New York, California, Texas, etc. The Central Indiana team, which included three other players from Carmel High School, defeated California 35-24 (combined total games) in the championship on July 1, at the United States Tennis Association’s national campus in Orlando. Central Indiana, which qualified by winning the Midwest Section title in March, won all five games in the national tournament, beating a team from New York in the semifinals. This was the 25th anniversary of World Team Tennis, created by tennis legend Billie Jean King. As a senior, it was a great way to win, and it was also a little sentimental to be with everyone one last time, said Brune, who plans to play club tennis at the University of Alabama. The team was coached by Cheryl Loy, whose daughter, Lucy Loy, was one of the six players. Lucy, who graduated from Fishers High School in 2021, will play tennis for the University of Nebraska next season. Lucy said California was the toughest opponent. Other teams were good, but nobody could play doubles like they could, so they really tested us there, said Lucy. I had no doubts that we would win. Our singles definitely helped us get ahead in the competition. Lucy Loy and Brune included 2021 CHS graduates Leila Antony, Jones McNamar and Eli Mercer, who will be CHS senior this fall. Adian William, who will become a senior of West Lafayette High School this fall, was the sixth member. Brune played number 1 singles and Antony played number 2 singles on the CHS team, which won the IHSAA girls’ team title on June 5. The key to winning World Team Tennis Nationals was definitely the ability to work together and support each other, said Antony, who plans to play club tennis at Indiana University. By encouraging each other during matches, our team bond proved to be strong. This national tournament was my last junior tournament match ever, so it was very special to come out as the winner. Being Emma’s teammate from state finals to WTT nationals has been really great as we’ve been able to sustain so many challenging matches over the years. Lucy agreed that the team chemistry was crucial. You can be as loud as you want in this format, so we had fun cheering each other on, Lucy said. We played to our potential that I felt. Our doubles dominated and ensured victories. My mom was the coach and she was a great encourager and just wanted us to get out there and stay positive and have fun. McNamar and Mercer were part of the Greyhounds State Championship team in October 2020. McNamar, who will play for Marian University next season, also won the individual doubles title with Srisanth Malpeddi. It was great to experience multiple championships during my senior year, especially as there was uncertainty last summer about whether we could even have a season due to COVID-19 restrictions, McNamar said.

