Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Appoints New Hockey Operations Director – Vernon Morning Star

Sam Mowat (right) is the new director of hockey operations for Greater Vernon Minor Hockey. (Facebook photo)

Sam Mowat is excited about the position and the possible return of minor hockey in 2021

During the extreme heat wave in Okanagan, Sam Mowat’s mind wandered to the chill of a hockey rink.

Mowat is the new director of hockey operations for Greater Vernon Minor Hockey.

“It may have been 45 degrees Celsius outside last week and hockey may have been furthest from your mind, but Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association is full steam ahead as it completes plans for a great return to hockey in September,” said an enthusiastic Mowat. “Minor hockey is back.”

The Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association welcomes both new and returning players to another exciting season of minor hockey. Mowat understands that now, more than ever, it’s important for community hockey families to make sure they enroll in a trusted program.

“Given last year’s COVID-19-induced interruptions, there may still be people waiting to make sure GVMHA plans a regular season this fall,” he said. “Anyone in the Vernon area should know that GVMHA is 100% preparing to go back to a normal play and spectator structure. This is pending a positive re-opening announcement of Step 4 on September 7 by the BC Health Officer.”

Mowat is excited about what is already happening to prepare for the start of the season. The new Vernon Vipers/GVMHA Summer Camp will begin in early August, fall registrations are now rolling in and the caliber of coaching applications being submitted is promising.

For more information on fall registration and summer hockey camp, families can check out the GVMHA website http://www.vernonminorhockey.com for full details.

BC Minor HockeyLocal Sports