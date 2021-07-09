Sports
Waterloo region hopes ‘hockey hub’ clinic will vaccinate 20,000 people this weekend
Waterloo region officials hope to see 20,000 people at Bingemans in Kitchener, Ontario, this weekend for a “hockey hub” vaccination clinic.
Regional officials have called Saturday and Sunday the weekend “every dose counts.”
While it’s not the one-day, record-breaking event seen in Toronto last month when about 27,000 people went to the Scotiabank Arena and rolled up their sleeves, the Waterloo region health official wants the hockey hub filled to the brim.
“We really need people trying to complete their series as quickly as possible, and right now we have a lot of availability for that. So we strongly encourage people not to wait,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang at a news conference on Thursday announced that the region would go into step 2 of the provincial reopening plan on Monday at 12:01 p.m. ET.
“If they qualify for their second dose, take their second dose. We now have the spots available. We really need to try as a community to get the best protection as soon as possible.”
Wang said the delta variant, also known as B.1617, which was first discovered in India, is still circulating in the community. Even as the region enters Step 2 next week, increased numbers of cases are expected. On Thursday, the region reported 52 new cases of COVID-19.
“We will continue to put pressure on our hospital system for a while and the number of cases will not drop right away,” she said.
“There will be cases and clusters and outbreaks of delta, but we’re pushing back hard.”
‘We’re not going to stop’
By Thursday, 79.93 percent of people 18 years and older in the region had received their first dose of the vaccine, which is higher than the provincial average of 78.6 percent of people 18 years and older.
However, the region lags behind the province for second doses. Provincially, more than 50 percent of people aged 18 and older receive their second injection, compared to 46.65 percent in the region.
The number of people seeking their first vaccine dose is expected to decline after an initial rush, but Wang said public health plans to continue trying to educate people to get more people vaccinated.
“We’re not going to stop,” she said. “We will never say, ‘Okay, we’ve vaccinated enough of our residents. We can move on now.’ We go on.”
Wang says that includes the Mennonite community in the townships of Wellesley and Woolwich, where she says they’ve been in contact with health care providers for months.
“In that community, I think we need to make it as accessible as possible and answer questions they have,” Wang said. “We just need to make sure that when we offer the vaccine, we try to break down all possible barriers and continue to encourage them to increase vaccination coverage.”
‘Make sure it works’
Wang has said the plan is to move the region to Step 3 along with the rest of the province. That is expected to happen later this month.
At a health meeting on Tuesday night, North Dumfries Mayor Sue Foxton addressed the public and urged people to get vaccinated.
“Please get 20,000 doses vaccinated in a weekend. We need you to do it,” Foxton said. “Let’s get to phase 3. Come on people, rub those hands together, make it happen.”
During Thursday’s media briefing, region chair Karen Redman said people should take the first vaccine available to them.
“Do not wait.”
The hockey hub at Bingemans is being set up in collaboration with Bruce Power, who helped Gray Bruce Public Health set up the system. The hockey hub is designed with large spaces in mind, such as arenas. People who get the vaccine are led to a chair and the vaccines come to them.
Appointments can be made on Saturday and Sunday between 8.00 and 22.00 and a walk-in is also possible for people who want a first dose. Anyone from the age of 12 can be vaccinated in the clinic.
Redman said the hockey hub will help build on other initiatives the region has taken to increase access to the vaccine, including a drive-thru clinic, late-night appointments at the Pinebush Road clinic and pop-ups in hard-hit areas. parts of the community.
“Let’s keep this momentum going.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/kitchener-waterloo/waterloo-region-hockey-hub-every-dose-counts-weekend-1.6095071
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]