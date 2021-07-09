Waterloo region hopes ‘hockey hub’ clinic will vaccinate 20,000 people this weekend

Waterloo region officials hope to see 20,000 people at Bingemans in Kitchener, Ontario, this weekend for a “hockey hub” vaccination clinic.

Regional officials have called Saturday and Sunday the weekend “every dose counts.”

While it’s not the one-day, record-breaking event seen in Toronto last month when about 27,000 people went to the Scotiabank Arena and rolled up their sleeves, the Waterloo region health official wants the hockey hub filled to the brim.

“We really need people trying to complete their series as quickly as possible, and right now we have a lot of availability for that. So we strongly encourage people not to wait,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang at a news conference on Thursday announced that the region would go into step 2 of the provincial reopening plan on Monday at 12:01 p.m. ET.

“If they qualify for their second dose, take their second dose. We now have the spots available. We really need to try as a community to get the best protection as soon as possible.”

Wang said the delta variant, also known as B.1617, which was first discovered in India, is still circulating in the community. Even as the region enters Step 2 next week, increased numbers of cases are expected. On Thursday, the region reported 52 new cases of COVID-19.

“We will continue to put pressure on our hospital system for a while and the number of cases will not drop right away,” she said.

“There will be cases and clusters and outbreaks of delta, but we’re pushing back hard.”

‘We’re not going to stop’

By Thursday, 79.93 percent of people 18 years and older in the region had received their first dose of the vaccine, which is higher than the provincial average of 78.6 percent of people 18 years and older.

However, the region lags behind the province for second doses. Provincially, more than 50 percent of people aged 18 and older receive their second injection, compared to 46.65 percent in the region.

The number of people seeking their first vaccine dose is expected to decline after an initial rush, but Wang said public health plans to continue trying to educate people to get more people vaccinated.

“We’re not going to stop,” she said. “We will never say, ‘Okay, we’ve vaccinated enough of our residents. We can move on now.’ We go on.”

dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, medical officer of health in the Waterloo region, received her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine at a pharmacy in April. (Photo provided by Waterloo Public Health)

Wang says that includes the Mennonite community in the townships of Wellesley and Woolwich, where she says they’ve been in contact with health care providers for months.

“In that community, I think we need to make it as accessible as possible and answer questions they have,” Wang said. “We just need to make sure that when we offer the vaccine, we try to break down all possible barriers and continue to encourage them to increase vaccination coverage.”

‘Make sure it works’

Wang has said the plan is to move the region to Step 3 along with the rest of the province. That is expected to happen later this month.

At a health meeting on Tuesday night, North Dumfries Mayor Sue Foxton addressed the public and urged people to get vaccinated.

“Please get 20,000 doses vaccinated in a weekend. We need you to do it,” Foxton said. “Let’s get to phase 3. Come on people, rub those hands together, make it happen.”

During Thursday’s media briefing, region chair Karen Redman said people should take the first vaccine available to them.

“Do not wait.”

People sit on chairs at a mass vaccination hockey hub at the CAA Center in Brampton on June 4. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

The hockey hub at Bingemans is being set up in collaboration with Bruce Power, who helped Gray Bruce Public Health set up the system. The hockey hub is designed with large spaces in mind, such as arenas. People who get the vaccine are led to a chair and the vaccines come to them.

Appointments can be made on Saturday and Sunday between 8.00 and 22.00 and a walk-in is also possible for people who want a first dose. Anyone from the age of 12 can be vaccinated in the clinic.

Redman said the hockey hub will help build on other initiatives the region has taken to increase access to the vaccine, including a drive-thru clinic, late-night appointments at the Pinebush Road clinic and pop-ups in hard-hit areas. parts of the community.

“Let’s keep this momentum going.”