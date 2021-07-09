NBA Rumors: Sixers’ Danny Green Makes Air on Free Desk Buzz





The Sixers played out the end of their ill-fated second round series vs. the Hawks without Danny Green, who proved to be a solid and reliable presence in the starting lineup in one season. Will he get another chance to help this team to a Conference Finals, and maybe even a title? If you listen to Green discuss his upcoming offseason on the latest Takeoff with John Clark podcast, the veteran clarified some prevailing rumors and also dropped a few hints about what might be coming next month. Here’s what Green said when asked if he thought he’d be back in a Sixers uniform next year: “I feel like they want me back. We haven’t had a chance to talk yet, I haven’t spoken to Doc yet. Rumors have it that I’ve already had talks and dinners, that I’ve said I’m not coming back or that I’ll be back. There hasn’t been a conversation yet, there hasn’t been dinner yet, there hasn’t been an exit meeting yet. I love Doc, we’ve had a great relationship, built a relationship this year, that’s been great But “We can’t talk about free agency until August 2, then we can discuss things. I have a feeling they want me back and we can give it another chance. We’ll see.” Very interesting. This is consistent with what we’ve heard since the end of the season from Doc Rivers, who Green said said the marksman will “come back” at a year-end meeting with the head coach. If Green returns, he’ll likely be back in the starting shooting guard position, unless a potential Ben Simmons trade—or something we don’t expect yet—turns out a superior two-guard. No one on the Sixers roster showed enough consistency or production last year to push Green off that spot. Another part of this discussion is determining how much Green could cost. Last year, he made $15 million as part of a two-year deal he signed with the Lakers, the highest cap hit of his career. Green just turned 34 last month, but he’s still prolific and his combination of skills and leadership make him a valuable asset to any potential contender. I’d like to imagine (and I’m sure Daryl Morey, Sixers’ president of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey would like to imagine) that Green won’t make $15 million again, but it may be hard to keep him under $12 million. if men like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tony Snell, JJ Redick and Joe Harris are around that number or higher. Frankly, the Sixers need gunners to keep their squad working the way they were built, and Green is by far their most trusted threat from deep down when he returns, so he’ll be able to command a pretty penny. We’ll see if both sides decide the fit is right, but don’t be surprised if there’s an announcement in the coming weeks. Subscribe to the Takeoff with John Clarkpodcast: Apple Podcasts|Google Play|Spotify|stitcher|RadioPublic|Switch|art19|Watch on YouTube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcsports.com/philadelphia/sixers/nba-rumors-sixers-danny-green-clears-air-free-agency-buzz The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos