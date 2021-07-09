Combining music and cricket for The Hundred events in Manchester – Everything Everything, The Lathums, The Orielles, Porij confirmed

Cricket will be combined with live music for a series of summer performances at the new sporting event The Hundred – with the first major acts announced today.

Manchester’s Everything Everything has been confirmed in the music lineup alongside The Orielles, The Lathums and Porij for the new live sporting events to be held at Emirates Old Trafford, home of Manchester Originals.

The Hundred is a new fast-paced 100-ball cricket match that starts on July 21 and organizers say it will be the biggest sports and music collaboration in UK history with live music and DJs at each of the 64 matches played around the world. will take place. UK.

Festival legends Everything Everything, known for their , groundbreaking hits, will take the stage at the Manchester Originals vs London Spirit match at Emirates Old Trafford on 10 August.

Elsewhere, Becky Hill will perform at the women’s opening match on July 21, and Jack Garratt has been revealed to headline the men’s opening match of The Hundred at the Kia Oval the following day.

Everything Everything bassist Jeremy Pritchard said: We were delighted to be part of The Hundreds’ live music lineup and to play at Emirates Old Trafford at the band’s home in Manchester, which hosted us as punters at so many great performances and sporting events before .



The Lathums will play Manchester Originals’ first home game against Birmingham Phoenix at Old Trafford on July 25, and The Orielles will play on July 28 when the home side face Northern Superchargers and Porij on August 5.







Organizers say music will be an integral part of The Hundreds match day as the competition opens the doors of crickets to a wider audience this summer, welcoming families and inspiring the next generation to show that cricket is their game .

Jeremy told the MEN that Everything Everything was excited to perform live again after 18 months of lockdown. He said: “It will be two years since we put together a real open-air performance in front of a packed house.

“We’re just really happy to be able to play live music and connect with people in any way we can. We were lucky to have a record in March when the lockdown went into effect.

“We’ve been able to promote that in a digital, work-from-home way that everyone has done. But it’s hard to oxygenate an album when you can’t really tour it.

“It’s also really the fun, the victory lap after releasing a record.”







The Hundred Series kicks off this summer with a standalone women’s game between the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals in London, making history as the first major British team sport to do so.

Sanjay Patel, The Hundred Managing Director said: We were delighted to announce more major artists, including Everything Everything, Lady Leshurr and Jack Garratt in association with BBC Music Introducing, who are offering a groundbreaking music program as part of The Hundred.

“It’s a mix of sport and music in a way that’s never been done in the UK before. Our music setup, coupled with world-class cricket on the pitch, is sure to make for a fun day out for all the family.









The competition ensures men’s and women’s cricket is played on a shared platform, with equal prize money and a host of female cricketers and performers taking center stage, broadcast live via Sky and the BBC.

With some of the best players from around the world competing in eight new city teams in England and Wales, The Hundred will see men’s and women’s competitions running side by side.

Tickets are priced at 5 for children under 16 with adult tickets over 12, while children under five are free.

Apart from the first two matches, tickets give you the chance to see a women’s and men’s match.

The organizers have confirmed that a refund policy will apply if any matches are affected by Covid.

Tickets are now available at thehundred.com .