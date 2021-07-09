Sports
Combining music and cricket for The Hundred events in Manchester – Everything Everything, The Lathums, The Orielles, Porij confirmed
Cricket will be combined with live music for a series of summer performances at the new sporting event The Hundred – with the first major acts announced today.
Manchester’s Everything Everything has been confirmed in the music lineup alongside The Orielles, The Lathums and Porij for the new live sporting events to be held at Emirates Old Trafford, home of Manchester Originals.
The Hundred is a new fast-paced 100-ball cricket match that starts on July 21 and organizers say it will be the biggest sports and music collaboration in UK history with live music and DJs at each of the 64 matches played around the world. will take place. UK.
READ MORE : Where to watch the Euro 2020 final in Manchester in pubs and bars
Festival legends Everything Everything, known for their , groundbreaking hits, will take the stage at the Manchester Originals vs London Spirit match at Emirates Old Trafford on 10 August.
Elsewhere, Becky Hill will perform at the women’s opening match on July 21, and Jack Garratt has been revealed to headline the men’s opening match of The Hundred at the Kia Oval the following day.
Everything Everything bassist Jeremy Pritchard said: We were delighted to be part of The Hundreds’ live music lineup and to play at Emirates Old Trafford at the band’s home in Manchester, which hosted us as punters at so many great performances and sporting events before .
The Lathums will play Manchester Originals’ first home game against Birmingham Phoenix at Old Trafford on July 25, and The Orielles will play on July 28 when the home side face Northern Superchargers and Porij on August 5.
Organizers say music will be an integral part of The Hundreds match day as the competition opens the doors of crickets to a wider audience this summer, welcoming families and inspiring the next generation to show that cricket is their game .
Jeremy told the MEN that Everything Everything was excited to perform live again after 18 months of lockdown. He said: “It will be two years since we put together a real open-air performance in front of a packed house.
“We’re just really happy to be able to play live music and connect with people in any way we can. We were lucky to have a record in March when the lockdown went into effect.
“We’ve been able to promote that in a digital, work-from-home way that everyone has done. But it’s hard to oxygenate an album when you can’t really tour it.
“It’s also really the fun, the victory lap after releasing a record.”
The Hundred Series kicks off this summer with a standalone women’s game between the Oval Invincibles and the Manchester Originals in London, making history as the first major British team sport to do so.
Sanjay Patel, The Hundred Managing Director said: We were delighted to announce more major artists, including Everything Everything, Lady Leshurr and Jack Garratt in association with BBC Music Introducing, who are offering a groundbreaking music program as part of The Hundred.
“It’s a mix of sport and music in a way that’s never been done in the UK before. Our music setup, coupled with world-class cricket on the pitch, is sure to make for a fun day out for all the family.
The competition ensures men’s and women’s cricket is played on a shared platform, with equal prize money and a host of female cricketers and performers taking center stage, broadcast live via Sky and the BBC.
With some of the best players from around the world competing in eight new city teams in England and Wales, The Hundred will see men’s and women’s competitions running side by side.
Tickets are priced at 5 for children under 16 with adult tickets over 12, while children under five are free.
Apart from the first two matches, tickets give you the chance to see a women’s and men’s match.
The organizers have confirmed that a refund policy will apply if any matches are affected by Covid.
Tickets are now available at thehundred.com .
Sources
2/ https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/whats-on/music-nightlife-news/music-cricket-combine-hundred-events-20998569
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]