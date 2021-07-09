Connect with us

Sports

Top 20 Program Leaders in Receiving Recruits

Published

35 seconds ago

on

By

 


As much as Ohio State has led football in the past, it has a deeply undervalued history of producing talent in the wide receiver position. In a recent Position U identification, ESPN even had the Buckeyes in the top five when they looked at guys put on the field catching footballs through the air.

You have guys who played in the college game like Terry Glenn, Cris Carter, David Boston and more. Of all the receivers that made it through the tunnel on the banks of the Olentangy, do you know which ones are among the leaders in passing yards?

Well, good on you if you do. But if you don’t, we’ve compiled the top 20 passing yards leaders in the history of the Ohio State football program so you can look good at your OSU football gatherings this fall.

We count them down for you, starting at No. 20 and landing at the all-time leader.

Other career leaders:Passing yards | Rushing yards

19

Corey Brown (2010-2013)

September 28, 2013; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Corey Brown (10) is unable to make a flyout while defended by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Darius Hillary (5) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Total number of receiving yards

1750

18

Chris Olave (2018-2020)

Sooners Wire: Breaking Down the Top Five Receivers Entering the 2021 Season

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) heads up field after a flyout against Clemson Tigers safety Lannden Zanders (36) in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff Semifinal in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, January 1, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total number of receiving yards

1,766

17

Parris Campbell (2015-2018)

Ohio State's Best Ever Football Shirt No. 21 - Buckeyes Wire

Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell is tackled by Washington defender Brandon McKinney during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Total number of receiving yards

1768

16

Jeff Graham (1988-1990)

Ohio State Athletic Dept. organizes job fair, potential on-site recruitment

January 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes logo prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Louisiana Superdome. Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Total number of receiving yards

1,809

15

Ken Yon Rambo (1997-2000)

Oct 3, 1998: Wide receiver Ken-Yon Rambo #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 28-9. Credit: Vincent Lafa

Total number of receiving yards

1,849

14

Brian Robiske (2005-2008)

September 13, 2008; Los Angeles, CA; US; Ohio State receiver Brian Robiske (80) during the Buckeyes 35-3 loss to the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kirby Lee/Image from Sports USA TODAY Sports

Total number of receiving yards

1,866

13

Dane Sanzenbacher (2007-2010)

Oct 23, 2010; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Dane Sanzenbacher (12) tries to break away from Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Ricardo Allen (21) at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won the game 49-0. Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Total number of receiving yards

1,879

12

Joey Galloway (1991-1994)

Date unknown 1993; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Joey Galloway (7) against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total number of receiving yards

1,894

11

Ted Ginn, Jr. (2004-2006)

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total number of receiving yards

1.943

10

Devier Posey (2008-2011)

Ohio State Football: The Greatest Player to Ever Wear the No. 8 Jersey

January 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeye receiver DeVier Posey (8) prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the 2011 Sugar Bowl at the Louisiana Superdome. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total number of receiving yards

1,955

9

Dee Miller (1995-1998)

Nov 22, 1997; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Dee Miller (15) fights for more yardage against Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines defeated the Buckeyes 20-14. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY SportsDAY

Total number of receiving yards

2.090

7

Santoni Holmes (2003-2005)

Ohio State Football: Best Player to Wear No. 4 Jersey - Buckeyes Wire

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Total number of receiving yards

2.295

6

KJ Hill (2015-2019)

Ohio State HC Ryan Day Said Chargers Got a Bargain Drafting KJ Hill

December 7, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recipient KJ Hill Jr. (14) runs out against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half of the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Total number of receiving yards

2.332

5

Devin Smith (2011-2014)

Dec 6, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin Smith (9) celebrates catching a pass in the endzone for a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten football championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Brian Spurlock—USA TODAY Sports

Total number of receiving yards

2,503

4

Cris Carter (1984-1986)

October 1985; Unknown location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes recipient Cris Carter (2) during the 1986 season. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Total number of receiving yards

2.725

3

Michael Jenkins (2001-2003)

Ohio State #12 Michael Jenkins catches a pass for a TD in the 2nd quarter. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Total number of receiving yards

2.746

2

Gary Williams (1979-1982)

January 1, 1980; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Gary Williams (44) in action against Southern California Trojans defensive backs Kenney Moore (43) and Herb Ward (23) during the 1980 Rose Bowl. The Trojans defeated the Buckeyes 17-16. Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY NETWORK

Total number of receiving yards

2.792

1

David Boston (1996-1998)

Ohio State Football: All-Time Program Leaders in Receiving Recruits

*** NOTE: Photo also ran on 4/18/99 (4E); and 12/20/98 (1E) – OSU Football – vs. Michigan — Wolverines — 31-16 — 11/21/98 — David Boston enters the end zone with Michigan #30 Andre Weathers lingering. Doral photo

Total number of receiving yards

2.855

Contact/Follow us@BuckeyesWireon Twitter, and like our page atfacebookto follow ongoing coverage of Ohio state news, notes, and opinions.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://buckeyeswire.usatoday.com/lists/ohio-state-football-all-time-leaders-in-receiving-yards-history-buckeyes/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: