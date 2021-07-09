Top 20 Program Leaders in Receiving Recruits





As much as Ohio State has led football in the past, it has a deeply undervalued history of producing talent in the wide receiver position. In a recent Position U identification, ESPN even had the Buckeyes in the top five when they looked at guys put on the field catching footballs through the air. You have guys who played in the college game like Terry Glenn, Cris Carter, David Boston and more. Of all the receivers that made it through the tunnel on the banks of the Olentangy, do you know which ones are among the leaders in passing yards? Well, good on you if you do. But if you don’t, we’ve compiled the top 20 passing yards leaders in the history of the Ohio State football program so you can look good at your OSU football gatherings this fall. We count them down for you, starting at No. 20 and landing at the all-time leader. Other career leaders:Passing yards | Rushing yards 19 Corey Brown (2010-2013)

Total number of receiving yards 1750 18 Chris Olave (2018-2020)

Total number of receiving yards 1,766 17 Parris Campbell (2015-2018)

Total number of receiving yards 1768 16 Jeff Graham (1988-1990)

Total number of receiving yards 1,809 15 Ken Yon Rambo (1997-2000)

Total number of receiving yards 1,849 14 Brian Robiske (2005-2008)

Total number of receiving yards 1,866 13 Dane Sanzenbacher (2007-2010)

Total number of receiving yards 1,879 12 Joey Galloway (1991-1994)

Total number of receiving yards 1,894 11 Ted Ginn, Jr. (2004-2006)

Total number of receiving yards 1.943 10 Devier Posey (2008-2011)

Total number of receiving yards 1,955 9 Dee Miller (1995-1998)

Total number of receiving yards 2.090 7 Santoni Holmes (2003-2005)

Total number of receiving yards 2.295 6 KJ Hill (2015-2019)

Total number of receiving yards 2.332 5 Devin Smith (2011-2014)

Total number of receiving yards 2,503 4 Cris Carter (1984-1986)

Total number of receiving yards 2.725 3 Michael Jenkins (2001-2003)

Total number of receiving yards 2.746 2 Gary Williams (1979-1982)

Total number of receiving yards 2.792 1 David Boston (1996-1998)

Total number of receiving yards 2.855 List Top 20 Rated Ohio State Football Defensive Recruits of All Time









Vision

20 articles

Contact/Follow us@BuckeyesWireon Twitter, and like our page atfacebookto follow ongoing coverage of Ohio state news, notes, and opinions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://buckeyeswire.usatoday.com/lists/ohio-state-football-all-time-leaders-in-receiving-yards-history-buckeyes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos