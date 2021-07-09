Sports
New Surfaces Coming to Palmers City Tennis Courts | Local sports news
The Palmers community tennis courts will receive much-needed upgrades over the next two years thanks to the work of two local Rotary clubs and the MatSu Tennis Association.
The Bill Hermann Tennis Courts complex, on the corner of E. Elmwood Street and S. Gulkana Ave. in Palmer, it houses three lanes used by community members and high school athletes. But the surfaces, cracked by the harsh Alaskan weather and earthquakes and patched up with asphalt tar, are in dire need of repair.
We always joked that we knew if there was a ball in it or not because the ball would hit the line and the line paint would fly into the air, said Susan Brunner, the president and founder of MatSu Tennis Associations. There were no line disputes at the time.
The court issues were first noticed by a few local volunteers when they were looking for new community projects for their local Rotary branches.
Outgoing Palmer Rotary president Rick Allen and outgoing Wasilla Sunrise Rotary president Matt Ketchum both have relatives involved with local tennis clubs or teams, and Ketchum worked on the Colony High Court renovation project in 2019. Tennis court construction is not a much sought after specialty in Alaska, so to get the Colony project done, Ketchum learned on the fly, worked with the school district to understand what it took, and used his construction company to complete the project. to be completed within the available budget of $75,000, funding from district money and grants.
Rotary clubs traditionally choose at least one community project each year. Allen focused on the courts for his club during the COVID lockdowns. But when he learned how expensive repair jobs can be and how much work Palmer jobs require, he reached out to Ketchum and the Wasilla Sunrise club for help.
I was just thinking about what are healthy outdoor activities that we can do with other people and still have some socialization and friendships, and it just seemed like tennis was a great, covid-safe activity, he said. Then I came to Palmer and there are three lanes, but the surface is very rough and has been in need of repair for a long time. I had no idea how much this stuff costs.
Unlike the Colony Courts, where Ketchum resurfaced the old asphalt to keep the project within budget, Palmers Courts will need to be completely renovated so they don’t crack again, he said. That means removing the runways as they are now, leveling the area, laying new asphalt and recoating them with acrylic and silica. Added to the new backstop, fencing and other maintenance needed around the courts to ensure proper water drainage, the project will likely cost between $175.00 and $200,000, he said.
Ketchum and Allen are working with the City of Palmer, which oversees the courts, and has already received approval for the project from the City Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The next step, they said, is to submit the plans to Palmer City Council. Meanwhile, they are looking for additional funding sources to bridge the gap between the $25,000 they have already raised through Rotary Club donations and Rotary Club International matching. They hope additional donations, grants and some public funding can provide the rest of the money needed.
Allen, Ketchum and their Rotary clubs also work closely with the MatSu Tennis Association, which has spent years trying to find support to restore the courts, Brunner said.
MatSu Tennis has long advocated the re-emergence of those courts — we’ve made presentations to the Assembly and Borough and we’ve never been able to get any of it, she said. We’ve wanted to redo those courts for a long time and it’s really a necessity, so we were happy to work with them.
Community members who wish to help the project by donating time or money can contact the MatSu Tennis Association through their Facebook page or by email at [email protected]
