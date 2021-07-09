Shaped by challenges, Indian hockey captain Manpreet strives to make sacrifices count in Tokyo | News Tokyo Olympics





NEW DELHI: After watching his mother toil hard to raise him, Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh understood the meaning of challenges early on and as he gears up for his third consecutive Olympic appearance, he is driven by a desire to make her sacrifices to bring more count than ever.

Manpreet, an Olympic veteran at the age of 29, along with champion boxer MC Mary Kom will be India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony and face the daunting task of leading the country to the first hockey medal in the Olympics in more than four decades. lead, from July 23 in Tokyo.

“My mother is the biggest inspiration of my life. If it weren’t for her I would be nothing. She is the motivation behind what I am today. I owe everything I’ve earned in my career to her,” said Manpreet. to PTI in an interview about his inspiration.

Manpreet’s mother, Manjeet Kaur, was forced to take odd jobs to support the family after his father was stranded by mental health issues and had to give up his career. His father died in 2016 while Manpreet was participating in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.

“My mother went through a lot of hardship. She raised me alone from childhood after my father had mental problems,” he said.

He is already living a dream after his nomination as a flag bearer and becomes the first hockey player since his idol Pargat Singh (1996) to receive the honor.

“It is a great privilege for me to receive that honor. I am the sixth hockey player to have been given this opportunity.

“Pargat Singh was the first hockey player from my village (Mithapur in Punjab) to have this opportunity in 1996. I consider myself lucky to have been given this opportunity,” he said.

The top midfielder knows it won’t be easy to take the country’s ninth Olympic gold and the first since the 1980 Moscow Games. But he believes a concerted effort by the team can achieve even the impossible.

“Our goal is to finish on the podium and my goal can’t be other than the team because hockey is a team game. I can’t achieve anything alone,” said Manpreet.

“But to achieve that we must keep our focus intact. We must give importance to every team, we must not underestimate any team.”

With the exception of the World Cup and an Olympic medal, Manpreet has almost every medal that can be won in his closet.

“In addition to the Olympics, both the World Cup trophy and a gold in the Commonwealth Games are missing. But our current focus is only on the Olympics at the moment. We have to take hard steps for that, no team will have it easy in the Olympics” , he said.

World No. 4 India is clubbed in Group A alongside current champions Argentina, mighty Australia, host nation Japan, New Zealand and Spain at the Olympics and Manpreet said a solid competition campaign would be key to India’s success in Tokyo .

“…our focus is on every game. If we perform well in every game, the results will definitely come our way. So we have to focus on our base. The competition phase will be very important,” he said.

“We worked a lot on our attack, penalty corners, because the coach felt that we create many opportunities in the penalty area, but do not get the desired result.

“We have the best drag flickers in the world and the need of the moment is to use them as much as possible,” he added, referring to the trio of Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh and Amit Rohidas.

Manpreet had battled COVID-19 along with four other players after returning to the Bengaluru national camp after a short break last year. It was a tough phase for him.

“Yes, it was a bit difficult when I got COVID with four other players, but I want to give a special thank you to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Sports Ministry and Hockey India for taking such good care of us while we were in hospital .” he recalled.

Given the escalating COVID case, the Tokyo Olympics will be held under a state of emergency with strict fan-less health safety protocols.

“We don’t know what kind of protocols and rules there will be in Tokyo. But speaking of our group, we’ve been following the same COVID protocols for the past year and a half,” Manpreet said.

“We don’t meet people other than the group. We go straight to our rooms from the ground. So I don’t think we will have too much trouble following the rules in Tokyo.”

The Indian hockey teams will leave for Tokyo on July 17, along with the first batch of Indian contingent.

