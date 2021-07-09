Which channel is Novak Djokovic vs. Dennis Shapovalov? TV coverage, live stream for Wimbledon semi-finals





Wimbledon has made it to the last four and Friday’s second semi-final will be a battle between a player in his 41st Grand Slam career in the semi-final against a player in his first. It is the world No. 1 Novak Djokovic versus Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov. The match marks the seventh meeting between the two, with the Serb winning all six previous matches, four via straight sets. Those matches, however, were either on clay or clay. In 2019, the duo met at The Boodles, a grass exhibition, and Shapovalov walked away a 7-6(3), 6-4 winner. Djokovic, the defending champion and five-time winner of Wimbledon, is aiming for his 20th Grand Slam title. He has already won two of the four Grand Slam events in 2021, having won the Australian Open and French Open titles. Shapovalov also has a Wimbledon title to his name; he won the boys title in 2016. Here’s everything you need to know to see these two battle it out in the championship semifinals. MORE: Watch Wimbledon live with fuboTV (7 days free trial) What channel is Novak Djokovic vs. Denis Shapovalov to see? TV channel: ESPN| TSN3/4 (Canada)

ESPN| TSN3/4 (Canada) Live Stream:ESPN| fuboTV| TSN.ca (Canada) Both Wimbledon semifinals, starting with 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz versus 7th-seeded Matteo Berrettini at 8:30 a.m. ET, will be shown on ESPN in the United States. Fans in Canada can watch on TSN3 and TSN4. For those who want to stream the matches, ESPN3 and ESPN+ can be accessed through the ESPN app, as does fuboTV. A subscription to fuboTV offers a seven-day free trial. In Canada, live stream access is available on TSN.ca or the TSN app. Novak Djokovic vs. Denis Shapovalov start time Date: friday july 9

friday july 9 Start time:10:30 am. AND Djokovic and Shapovalov are expected to start at 10:30 a.m. ET, although the first match could have an impact on when their match starts. When is the Wimbledon final? The winner of Djokovic vs. Shapovalov will face Berrettini or Hurkacz in the final. It’s scheduled for Sunday, July 11 at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET. What is the prize for the 2021 Wimbledon winner? TheWimbledon winnerwill not only go home with strawberries and cream, but also about $2 million. That figure represents a drop of 27.7 percent from the winner’s prize in 2019, the last year the tournament was held. The runner-up will receive approximately $1.07 million. The losers of the semifinals will each receive approximately $551,000.

