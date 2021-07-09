Lewis Gregory hails county crickets’ role in tending to England’s stand-in stars

The stunning success of England’s scratch XI against Pakistan is a point of pride for county cricket, according to Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory

Head coach Chris Silverwood embarked on a supermarket clean-up of the domestic system after a Covid outbreak wiped out the entire one-day squad just days before the Royal London Series, with nine uncapped players and a handful of returning faces answering the call.

A valiant defeat would have been a perfectly reasonable outcome in the circumstances, but instead they delivered a full-blown beating from the tourists who roared to a nine-wicket victory that required just 67.1 of the scheduled 100 overs.

Gregory, one of five players to make their ODI debut at Sophia Gardens, played his part as he removed the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan with the new ball, but the collective power of the performance was decisive.

Player-of-the-match Saqib Mahmood led the charge in style on his fifth appearance, Brydon Carse threw fire at his international bow, while Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan endured an effortless, undefeated century despite minimal format experience.

I think it shows the power of white ball cricket in this country, said Gregory, who hopes to keep his place for Saturday’s second ODI at Lords.

There are a lot of guys who were brought up at T20 and you can see it in the way people handle their cricket. It was a fantastic result and it shows the caliber of county cricket and what they can do on the big stage.

There are many guys who are grateful for what county cricket has given them, it’s a chance for them to show what they can do on the big stage.

Later this month, the England and Wales Cricket Board will finally launch The Hundred, the new eight-team franchise competition, and organizers will have been delighted to see a large number of contracted players building their profiles with the national side.

< style="display:block;padding-top:71.9312%"/> Dawid Malan impressed by the bat (PA wire)

But it is also clear that the pre-existing structure, T20 and 50-over tournaments, based on the traditional system of 18 provinces, has been more than capable of replenishing the talent pool.

I think the standard in English cricket is very good and I think you see that in the Blast and the Royal London competition, offered Gregory, who will lead Trent Rockets in the Hundred.

The only thing with the other (overseas) leagues is that most of them have their national players playing again, which of course we don’t see much with the schedule the English guys normally have.

But I think the standard in the UK is phenomenal. The wickets you play on tend to be quite flat and there are some fairly small grounds so I think it naturally raises the standard. Guys have to be perfect or you’ll disappear.

As it stands, the stand-ins don’t know if they will be kept to contest the T20 series against Pakistan as well, or if they will be replaced by those returning from quarantine.

Until that becomes clear, they will only take advantage of an unexpected opportunity, which continues in front of a packed crowd at the home of cricket on Saturday, the first since the start of the pandemic.

I’m sure a lot of the guys who had to isolate will be out of their isolation, so I assume they’ll be available for selection again, Gregory said.

We just have to focus on the next two games and try to do our best. Every time you play at Lords is great and to do that in front of a full house will be special. It’s been a long time since I played for anyone, so it’s going to be great. I can’t wait to be there and see how special it really is.