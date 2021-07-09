Ryan Day showed insane disrespect

It seems that PFF has jumped the shark, or at least some members of that company. One member believes the man who runs Ohio’s state football program is not a top 20 coach.
Ohio State’s football program is in good hands with Ryan Day. Not only has he shown great results on the pitch, but he is also becoming the best recruiter in the country. Every program in the country but about five would like to see them take the lead.
Apparently that’s not good enough for someone at PFF. according to an article written by themRyan Day is not a top 20 coach in the country. That’s right… TOP 20. This guy has four Big Ten coaches in the top 20, and none of them are named Ryan Day.
Yes. This guy has four guys who have yet to beat Day before him on this list. Day has yet to lose to a single Big Ten team. In fact, Day has only two losing streaks, both in the College Football Playoff. One was for the best coach of all time in the National Championship game.
Anyone who doesn’t think Day is at worst a top-five coach should no longer be allowed to beat college football. He has just signed the best recruiting class in the history of the program and has the number one class in the country for next season. He finishes it on the field and on the recruiting path.
I can only hope this guy is trolling and that this is not real opinion. If so, then PFF really jumped the shark and has nothing to do with college football. Anyone with eyes can see that Day is by far the best coach in the Big Ten. I’d say he’s at least top three.
Saban is the clear number one and will remain so until he retires. Then it becomes a debate between Dabo and Day. Dabo gets the wink for having rings. Once Day wins it all, it will become a much closer debate.
