Central Illinois High School Sports Awards 2021: Boys Tennis





The spring season in Illinois ended with the Illinois High School Association’s first postseason in more than a year, including the Chicagoland boys’ tennis state finals. These are the boys’ tennis honors for the 2021 Central Illinois High School Sports Awards, starting with the Player of the Year and finalists named as part of the online awards show to be held on June 30. The rest are in alphabetical order. The show is linked above. Brian Lelm, Metamora PLAYER OF THE YEAR: The senior all-stater went 17-2 in singles and 32-2 in doubles along with fellow finalist Harry Hawbaker and placed second statewide in Class 1A. The Mid-Illini singles champion and the doubles champion also helped the Redbirds take the first state trophy of the statewide program to third place as a team. He’s going to play tennis at St. Ambrose. Harry Hawbaker, Metamora POY FINALIST: The senior all-stater went 14-2 in singles and 35-4 in doubles, partnering with POY Lelm to take second statewide in Class 1A and help the Redbirds to third as a team. Mid-Illini Conference champion at number 2 in singles and a section champion with Lelm in doubles. He’s going to play tennis at Coe College in Iowa. Bryton Short, Metamora POY FINALIST: The sophomore went 24-4 in singles and 20-6 in doubles and was one of six Metamora players at the state finals, finishing 3-2 in the top 24. Mid-Illini Conference champion at No. 1 in doubles and the individual section champion. Kyle Braker/Connor Loudermilk, Morton The senior duo took 18-10 overall this season, including 2-2 to finish in the top 32 in the Class 1A state finals. The duo placed third in the Dunlap Sectional and were named second team in the Mid-Illini Conference. Caleb Brinkman, Richwoods The methodical junior went 11-2 overall, his only two losses in the sectional championship game and to eventual Class 1A state champion Max Braun of Champaign Centennial. His speed and consistency led him to second in the Big 12 Conference, second in sectionals and a 3-2 point in the state finals. Matthew Choy/Grant Stenerson, Dunlap The sophomore duo went 2-2 in the 1A state final after finishing fourth at sectionals. Choy (37-14 overall) and Stenerson (29-11) were also the No. 2 doubles champions at the Mid-Illini Conference tournament. Carson Getz / Colin Sutherland, Notre Dame Getz, a junior, and Sutherland, a senior, teamed up to take second in the Class 1A Dunlap section. They advanced to state where they advanced 3-2 to the fourth round of the consolation round, finishing in the top 32. Graham O’Leary/DougYoo, Dunlap Yoo, a junior, and O’Leary, a sophomore, teamed up to go 3-2 in the state finals to make it to second team in all states. They are second in number 1 doubles at the Mid-Illini Conference tournament. Venil Tummarakota, Dunlap The Eagles senior (24-12 overall) and No. 1 player won the individual section championship at home all season, beating fellow finalist Brinkman 6-2, 4-6, 6-3. Tummarakota finished 3-2 in the 1A state final. He was runner-up at No. 1 singles in the Mid-Illini Conference. Wes Huett is the sports editor of Journal Star. Email him at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @WesHuett.

