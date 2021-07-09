‘I didn’t know anything about the event rental industry at first’

As Australian tennis champion Ashleigh Barty chases a second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon this weekend, a regular Irish Championship entrant will be following the action on TV from his Covid-19 bolthole in Portugal.

Yet Greg Lawless, chief executive of sporting events provider Arena Events Group, which has served the All England Lawn Tennis Club for more than seven decades, is simply delighted to see spectators cheering again from the stands around Center Court, following the cancellation. from last year.

It was great just watching the crowds at Wimbledon, Lawless (61), a handy Irish tennis junior at the time, said in a video call. I’ve never been to the final, but I’ve been there at some point since 2007. It made no sense to travel this year due to the Covid quarantine rules.

At Wimbledon, Arena offers seating around outdoor courts and temporary structures for ball children and linesmen, as well as catering facilities. This year we did a lot of what we normally do, but not all of the work, because there wasn’t much of solid hospitality, he says.

A bigger appearance next week is the British Open wave at Royal St Georges in Kent, where Offalys Shane Lowry will defend a title won two years ago, and the audience capacity will run at 80 per cent. Arena will provide everything from scaffolding for TV cameras to triple-deck hospitality tents during an event. As with Wimbledon, spectators will be required to show proof of their Covid status on arrival.

Arena Events Group has served the All England Lawn Tennis Club for over seven decades. Photo: Neil Hall/EPA



We see this as a year of transition, with a gradual return to normalcy, Lawless said, noting that vaccination is rolling out rapidly in key markets in the UK, US, Middle East and Asia, even as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus is of concern.

The US is leading the way, with Arena hosting both the recent PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in South Carolina and the US Open in San Diego, California. The UK is catching up, with Boris Johnson’s planned lifting of most of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions in England on July 19.

However, much of Asia remains virtually locked. And while Arena has leased 26,000 seats to organizers of the Tokyo Olympics for equestrian, beach volleyball and triathlon, a decision this week to ban spectators from the Games amid a sharp spike in infection will leave them unused.

sale

London-based Arena reported Wednesday that sales for the year to March fell 55 percent to 71.6 million (83 million) from the previous 12 months as events were canceled around the world during the pandemic.

Still, the decline in sales and profits was limited as Arena quickly moved into new industries during the crisis, with temporary Covid-19 hospitals, testing and vaccination centers and temporary morgues. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 65 percent to 5.7 million.

I think everyone kind of ignored it [the onset of Covid-19] back in January last year. But we started seeing the hits in February as we started canceling some events in Asia, Lawless said. It became very clear to us at that stage that this was going to win legs.

Arena quickly took action to keep costs in check and get the finances in order.

In April 2020, Arena raised 9.5 million in a share sale to strengthen its balance sheet and improve the company’s ability to cope with the crisis. It also secured a 15.6 million loan facility last year under the UK government’s coronavirus business interruption credit scheme. About 4 million of these have been withdrawn.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty celebrates her victory over Germany’s Angelique Kerber. Photo: Glyn Kirk/Getty/AFP



The company has also halved its pre-pandemic workforce of about 1,500 at one time. It has undoubtedly been one of the most challenging years for the group in its history, Lawless said. The company traces its origins to 1761, when Sir Richard Edgington founded a company to make and sell tents, flags and decorations for public events.

Hailing from Howth in north Dublin, Lawless may have followed in the English nobleman’s footsteps more by accident than by design. But the financial world is in the blood.

One of his three brothers, Patrick, is the founder and chief executive of Appian Asset Management, which was acquired by UK fund manager Gresham House last month. (Greg had a minority stake in the company). Another, Shane, is a senior trader at Goodbody Stockbrokers, while the third, Simon, has spent his entire adult life working in London’s financial markets.

Greg, the eldest, trained as a chartered accountant with Haughey Boland, now part of Deloitte, before moving to KPMG after graduating in 1982. He would eventually work for two years at the accounting firm in Minneapolis.

Lawless signed with brokerage firm Davys Corporate Finance Division in 1987, where he would work on deals for DCC and Kerry Group, among others, before joining Irish distribution company Allegro in 1993.

He was part of a management team, led by businessman Dermot Divilly, that bought the company later that year for a $34 million deal, backed by British private equity firm Hg Capital. Allegro was then merged into a unit of Fyffes in 1999.

After four years in consultancy with Hg Capital following that transaction, Mr Lawless acquired Dublin-based event and party rental company, HireAll, along with Divilly.

Shane Lowry celebrates winning the British Open at Royal Portrush in 2019. Arena Events Group will provide everything from scaffolding for TV cameras to triple-deck hospitality tents for the tournament at Royal St Georges next week. Photo: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images



Honestly, I didn’t know anything about the event rental business until we bought HireAll. But shortly after the deal, I went to a trade show in the United States and realized that everywhere you go, in every major city, there’s some kind of HireAll, and the event rental industry is huge, he said.

I had a personal ambition to one day run a global business. And I thought, okay, I’m young enough and have enough energy to start building something.

The duo bought similar businesses in Ireland and the UK, culminating in the 2007 acquisition of Arena Structures and Seating, which would launch the group into another area of ​​dealmaking. Then the financial crash hit, affecting sales and profits. Difficult.

Fortunately, during the crisis, Arena had regulars at Wimbledon and the Open to bridge it, as discretionary spending was not possible elsewhere.

Lawless moved in 2011 to take over as Arena’s full-time chief executive to take advantage of the opportunities of the London Olympics the following year. It also meant the company had to invest more, paving the way for private equity firms MML Partners and Sports Investment Partners to get on board and for Divilly to cash out. (Divilly and his son, Gavin, will continue to partner with Lawless in HireAll.)

Arena supplied more than 30 million products and services for the Games, doubling sales, including a temporary 14,000-seat grandstand at Horse Guards Parade, which is used for beach volleyball, as well as structures in the ExCel London, which hosts weightlifting, boxing and fencing. took place. , table tennis and judo. MML also helped the group take the company to the Middle East, Asia and the US.

Flotation

Lawless brought Arena to the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, after leading a $60 million IPO, with much of the proceeds being used to repay shareholder loans and interest, primarily to MML and Sports Investment Partners. , and to pay off some senior debt. .

The company spent approximately $20 million on acquisitions in the year and a half after its IPO, including a California-based tent rental and event services company, Stuart Rentals, and a Dubai-based exhibition design and construction company, called TGP. .

Arena had essentially pressed the pause button on deals in the year before Covid-19 hit. But Lawless, who owns 3.1 percent of the company, is back on the hunt. The group bought a small party rental business in San Jose last July that it’s been targeting for years at a discounted price of $200,000, giving it the opportunity to expand its US West Coast business.

Serb Novak Djokovic is aiming for his 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon this week. Photo: AELTC/Florian Eisele/AFP via Getty Images



In April, Arena led an acquisition of US event rental company Aztec Shaffer, which went up for sale last year after filing for bankruptcy. Arena paid $3.35 million for a 50 percent equity stake and full management control, and along with fellow bidders, private equity firm Summit Investments and AIG, the main Aztec lender, pledged a $18.3 million debt package to the company.

I never set foot in the United States in the four months the deal was made. It just shows how much the world has changed, Lawless says. It is a company I had bid on twice before, in 2014 and 2017, luckily in hindsight without success. It was one of the victims of the impact of Covid on event rental companies. It was highly leveraged and we were able to pick it up for an amount significantly less than what it normally would have cost.

That Aztec side of the company is a Houston-based supplier of party and wedding tents, as well as tables, chairs, bedding and dance floors and is a good fit with Arena Stuart Rentals in California. The Shaffer business operates in North America, with the majority of its historic revenues from golf, motorsports and horse racing.

Arena has raised 11 million in a share sale to fund the acquisition, which involved up to 400 additional employees, and give the company additional cash for opportunities expected to arise from the pandemic.

Lawless said Arena plans to eventually take 100 percent ownership of Aztec Shaffer, with options to increase its stake in about 30 months.

We are very happy to continue making more trades, he said. We now have more money than we did 12 months ago, helped by shareholder support. And we feel that many companies in the industry, especially some private equity-owned, are more leveraged than they were a year ago. And that opens up opportunities for us in the next six to twelve months.

The Aztec Shaffer deal has pushed Arena to third-place globally among event providers, behind Frances GL Events, which generates around $1 billion in revenue in a typical year, and Germany-based Losberger De Boer, which typically sells more than 300 million businesses. is doing .

Is the number one spot ultimately in Lawlesss sights? I think if we can quickly jump to second place, that would be a good start, he says.

It’s even better to see the events industry return to some level of normalcy.