Chicago Cubs ready to wave the white flag in 2021 season





Since early June, everything has changed for the Chicago Cubs. At the time, the Cubs led the NL Central, seemingly poised to be buyers at the trade deadline, as they tried to hold their own with their current core one last time. Instead, they have dropped out of the race completely and are two games below .500 coming into action on Friday. Given their recent troubles, it’s no surprise that the Cubs are poised to make some tough decisions. According to reports, they are now open for business and ready to trade. Open for business, Jed Hoyer answers phone calls before the trade deadline: “If your playoff odds are in single digits at this time of year, you need to keep an eye on the future and what moves you can potentially make that can help build the next great Cubs team.” — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) July 8, 2021 Chicago Cubs have several interesting pieces for trading It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Cubs were one of the more active teams for the next three weeks. with stars Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and Kris Bryant All eligible for free agency after this season, the Cubs may be able to land some big deals and quickly replenish their farm system. But the Cubs have more than just those three as trade tokens. Closer Craig Kimbrel is in the midst of an impressive season and is already attracting a lot of interest. The Cubs also have other arms in the middle of their bullpen that might be of interest to teams looking to upgrade their auxiliary corps, but don’t have the kind of prospects it would take to acquire someone of Kimbrel’s stature. It will also be interesting to see what the Cubs do with Willson Contreras. Although he has one year of team control left, he was rumored to have been around during the previous outdoor season. Teams looking to compete next year may also be interested in Contreras, expanding his trading market. While the Cubs are essentially out of the playoff picture, they can still make a big impact. With the caliber of players becoming available, teams may suddenly see their fortunes take a drastic turn. Someone currently with the Cubs could end up with a World Series ring — it just won’t be in Chicago this year. The Chicago Cubs put up the for sale sign. With the players they could make available, they have three busy weeks ahead of them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calltothepen.com/2021/07/09/chicago-cubs-ready-wave-white-flag-2021-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos