England’s domestic bounty pays off before Lords clash with Pakistan | England cricket team

Eexpect England’s one-day streak against Pakistan to take a step in intensity on Saturday. Babar Azam will demand a response from his injured tourists after he lost to a borderline C team in Cardiff, as Lords receive the country’s first full crowd since the golden summer of 2019.

But however the remaining two ODI games go, England have put in something impressive this week. Ben Stokes aside (and even he’s back early from injury), the fact that an emergency squad can be assembled on such short notice and perform as they did on Thursday, while beating an admittedly undercooked Pakistan for 141 in a win of nine wicket bowling says enough about the system that has supported the national team thus far.

When England stank of the 2015 World Cup, a chorus of voices followed lamenting the lack of a franchise T20 league for player development; this was the missing link, we were told. But the cricketers who rose to the top four years later under Eoin Morgan, and the reserves this week showing the talent among them, are ultimately children of the 18-team T20 Blast and the Royal London Cup.

Quite a few have undoubtedly broadened their horizons with the Lions or in foreign matches. Take Saqib Mahmood, who returned from the Pakistan Super League this year, bolstered by confidence and skills before he settled things at Sophia Gardens with a blistering four-wicket display. Even if things go south for England, in terms of results, Pakistan is not Sri Lanka, but the 24-year-old has made an important statement.

All too often English cricket doesn’t look inward when handing out the credit. As Somersets Lewis Gregory said after he shared the new ball with Saqib and snatched Mohammad Rizwan during the power play: There are many guys who are grateful for what county cricket has given them.

Gregory, who has played in the PSL and the Big Bash, continued: The standard in English cricket is very good and I think you see that in the Blast and the Royal London league. The only thing is, the majority of [overseas competitions] see their national players play again. [But] the standard is certainly comparable to these other competitions.

The depth is also reflected in the backroom staff. Overseeing the English seamen for the first time this week, Alan Richardson is a coach who, although only 46 years old, has attended five T20 Finals Days and two Royal London finals during his time in Warwickshire and Worcestershire, with two trophies to show it. Chris Silverwood, the head coach, knew he was doing a banker.

Dawid Malan is congratulated by captain Ben Stokes after the first ODI. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, English cricket will quickly mutate with the arrival of the Hundred, and as for the backroom staff, it is noteworthy that no Briton will be head coach in the men’s tournament. There are many redeeming features through the women’s game platform and some of the marketing and broadcast partnerships it has unlocked. And the money being spent suggests it would do well to fail (even if paying live musicians more than many of the female players highlights the inequality it claims to address).

But in addition to pursuing a complicated new format that isn’t played at an international level in the hopes that other countries will follow suit, the Hundred has also pushed the T20 Blast aside for the peak month of summer, while the Royal London Cup is right below the min will limp. a quarter of the usual talent pool. It may very well be that the pressure and profile of 100-ball cricket will only further enhance the cue’s skills, but even the evangelists here have to accept that this is not a given.

And as a packed Lords prepare to host England’s one-day team for the first time since the 2019 World Cup Final, and we marvel at how a national squad with at least 20 players can still put together a competitive XI, it’s worth remembering that both achievements are a reflection of the system previously in place. For better or for worse, things are about to change significantly.

England (possibly): Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (c), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Pakistan (possibly): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf