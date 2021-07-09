Sports
England’s domestic bounty pays off before Lords clash with Pakistan | England cricket team
Eexpect England’s one-day streak against Pakistan to take a step in intensity on Saturday. Babar Azam will demand a response from his injured tourists after he lost to a borderline C team in Cardiff, as Lords receive the country’s first full crowd since the golden summer of 2019.
But however the remaining two ODI games go, England have put in something impressive this week. Ben Stokes aside (and even he’s back early from injury), the fact that an emergency squad can be assembled on such short notice and perform as they did on Thursday, while beating an admittedly undercooked Pakistan for 141 in a win of nine wicket bowling says enough about the system that has supported the national team thus far.
When England stank of the 2015 World Cup, a chorus of voices followed lamenting the lack of a franchise T20 league for player development; this was the missing link, we were told. But the cricketers who rose to the top four years later under Eoin Morgan, and the reserves this week showing the talent among them, are ultimately children of the 18-team T20 Blast and the Royal London Cup.
Quite a few have undoubtedly broadened their horizons with the Lions or in foreign matches. Take Saqib Mahmood, who returned from the Pakistan Super League this year, bolstered by confidence and skills before he settled things at Sophia Gardens with a blistering four-wicket display. Even if things go south for England, in terms of results, Pakistan is not Sri Lanka, but the 24-year-old has made an important statement.
All too often English cricket doesn’t look inward when handing out the credit. As Somersets Lewis Gregory said after he shared the new ball with Saqib and snatched Mohammad Rizwan during the power play: There are many guys who are grateful for what county cricket has given them.
Gregory, who has played in the PSL and the Big Bash, continued: The standard in English cricket is very good and I think you see that in the Blast and the Royal London league. The only thing is, the majority of [overseas competitions] see their national players play again. [But] the standard is certainly comparable to these other competitions.
The depth is also reflected in the backroom staff. Overseeing the English seamen for the first time this week, Alan Richardson is a coach who, although only 46 years old, has attended five T20 Finals Days and two Royal London finals during his time in Warwickshire and Worcestershire, with two trophies to show it. Chris Silverwood, the head coach, knew he was doing a banker.
However, English cricket will quickly mutate with the arrival of the Hundred, and as for the backroom staff, it is noteworthy that no Briton will be head coach in the men’s tournament. There are many redeeming features through the women’s game platform and some of the marketing and broadcast partnerships it has unlocked. And the money being spent suggests it would do well to fail (even if paying live musicians more than many of the female players highlights the inequality it claims to address).
But in addition to pursuing a complicated new format that isn’t played at an international level in the hopes that other countries will follow suit, the Hundred has also pushed the T20 Blast aside for the peak month of summer, while the Royal London Cup is right below the min will limp. a quarter of the usual talent pool. It may very well be that the pressure and profile of 100-ball cricket will only further enhance the cue’s skills, but even the evangelists here have to accept that this is not a given.
And as a packed Lords prepare to host England’s one-day team for the first time since the 2019 World Cup Final, and we marvel at how a national squad with at least 20 players can still put together a competitive XI, it’s worth remembering that both achievements are a reflection of the system previously in place. For better or for worse, things are about to change significantly.
England (possibly): Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (c), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson
Pakistan (possibly): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/jul/09/englands-domestic-bounty-bears-fruit-before-lords-clash-with-pakkistan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]