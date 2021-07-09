Palestine football criticizes Barcelona’s planned match in Jerusalem | Football news





The head of the Palestinian Football Association says the planned friendly match in Jerusalem is a violation of rights.

The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) has criticized a planned exhibition game in Jerusalem involving Spain’s Barcelona. In a letter to the world governing body FIFA, PFA chairman Jibril Rajoub said Jerusalem has been declared a divided city in a United Nations resolution and that Barcelona’s planned opponents, Beitar Jerusalem, are a racist club. While we have no right to tell any club how to organize the friendly matches, we have the right to object to the choice of Jerusalem as the venue for the proposed match, Rajoub said in the letter, which also addressed was to European football clubs. and Asian governing bodies, UEFA and AFC. Under international law, Jerusalem is a divided city and the eastern part is considered occupied Palestinian land, giving the Palestinian Football Federation jurisdiction over all football activities that take place in this part, he continued. Rajoub further said that the events accompanying the scheduled competition include activities planned in the old city of occupied East Jerusalem, which constitutes a violation of our rights. The August 4 match is scheduled to take place in the Malha district, the site of a Palestinian village that was ethnically cleansed by Zionist paramilitaries in the run-up to Israel’s establishment in 1948. racist fans The club, which is the favorite of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has become known for its fans’ racism and their deaths from Arab chants. The clubs ultras, known as La Familia, pride themselves on never having a Palestinian or Arab player on their roster. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, had acquired a 50 percent stake in Beitar, but it was frozen over questions about the sheikhs’ finances. The team had previously said that Sheikh Hamad has pledged to invest 300 million shekels ($92 million) in the club over the next 10 years. In the past, Rajoub had also opposed playing the Argentina national team in Jerusalem. That 2018 match was cancelled, but FIFA banned Rajoub for 12 months for inciting hatred and violence after calling for LionelMessi shirts and posters to be burned if the match was to be held.

