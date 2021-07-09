Men’s tennis announces team awards





PITTSBURGH –DuquesneTennis Director Vanessa Stener recently announced the DU men’s tennis team awards for the 2021 spring season. The Dukes closed the campaign with a 5-6 ledger for the year. Dukes Award– Like Marshall – This award is given to the player who embodies what it means to be a Duquesne University Tennis Player. They consistently demonstrate excellent leadership, hard work and dedication both on and off the field. They are also a great teammate and supporter of everyone involved in our program. Marshall equaled a team-high six singles victories in his debut collegiate season, winning three in a row to close out the year. He recorded three consecutive wins at No. 3 singles to close out the season, two of which were against Atlantic 10 foe Saint Joseph’s. Marshall added five wins in doubles to the season and took a win in the A-10 Championship First Round matchup with the Hawks. Most Improved– Bode Vance – This award is given to the player who has shown the greatest improvement on the tennis court, in the gym and as a teammate. Vance had three wins in singles and three wins in doubles during the season for the Dukes. Late in the year, he defeated opponents Saint Joseph’s and Carnegie Mellon in singles after starting the season with three double wins in a row over enemies St. Bonaventure, Mercyhurst and Saint Francis U. Academic role model– Jin Dassanayake – This prize is awarded to the player who does his best in class. Not only does this person have an excellent work ethic, but they are also always willing to help those around them. The New Zealand native has a cumulative grade point average of 4.00 on The Bluff as a finance major and was the only sophomore to earn a spot on the A-10 Men’s Tennis All-Academic Team this year. Dassanayake took the team lead with six wins in singles in 2021, while finishing second to the Dukes with five wins in doubles this year. He posted a 6-4 ledger in singles winning his last two decisions of the season including a5-7, 6-4, 6-3 triumph on the No. 4 flight against Saint Joseph’s in the first round of the A-10 Championship. He also took a 6-3 win over the Hawks in doubles in Duquesne’s post-season game. MVP – Alex Mascioli –This award is given to the player who has contributed most to the success of our teams. This means not only winning on the pitch, but also helping teammates prepare for matches and lead by example during matches. Mascioli recorded five wins in singles of the season and four wins in doubles competition. He set a 4-4 record on the top singles run for Duquesne along with winning his only matchup at No. 2 singles for the Dukes. He took wins in two of his last three doubles matchups over Saint Joseph’s and Carnegie Mellon.

