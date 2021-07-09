Derbyshire Institute of Sport Helps Produce Nine Athletes for Tokyo Olympics – Destination Chesterfield





Through Josh Marsh – July 9, 2021 A total of nine athletes, previously supported by Derbyshire Institute of Sport, have now booked their places to Tokyo for this summer. Jess Turner sealed her place at the Olympics after winning gold at the Muller British Championships in the 400m hurdles. She had already achieved the Olympic qualifying time on more than one occasion this year, so when she won over the weekend with a stadium record time of 54.83, she automatically qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. Jess said: My dream since I was a little girl has come true! Para badminton champion Jack Shephard will make history as one of the first two badminton athletes to ever represent Team GB at the Paralympic Games. DIS performance consultant and former national badminton coach Andy Wood explained: Para badminton will be recorded for the first time in Tokyo 2020 and it has always been Jack’s goal to represent his country and win gold. I’m happy for him that he gets this chance. Andy has led the national badminton teams through five Olympic cycles. Chesterfields Liam Pitchford will compete in his third Olympics at just 27 years old. He competed in the table tennis team events at both the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics. In 2016, he helped Team GB reach the quarter-finals, where they were defeated by the Chinese team that went on to take gold. Liam also competed in the singles in Rio, reaching the last 32. Six other former DIS athletes had previously been announced as Olympians. They are swimmers Jacob Whittle, Molly Renshaw, Sarah Vasey and Abbie Wood and marathoners Jessica Piasecki and Ben Connor. DIS Director Chloe Maudsley said: The good news keeps coming for athletes who have worked with us. Our goal when we founded DIS after the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games was to increase the number of world-class athletes based in Derbyshire. We have achieved our initial goal of creating and supporting 20 world-class athletes by 2020 and that success is now being crowned by the nine athletes heading to Tokyo this summer. We can’t wait to cheer them on. I would also like to thank the companies that sponsor DIS and its athletes through our Thrive program. Their support makes it possible for us to help talented athletes become world champions. For more information call Chloe on 07974 231564 or email [email protected]

