ESPN’s $3 Million Offer to Maria Taylor May Not Let Her Finish the NBA Finals

after her private and insensitive comments have been made public, ESPN’s Rachel Nichols was dropped from the sidelines to start broadcasting the NBA Finals.

Now it’s unclear if host Maria Taylor will finish the leagues tent event. This despite a lucrative contract offer.

although it’s not “Stephen A Smith money”, ESPN has a contract on the table for Taylor in the region of $3 million a year, The Post has learned.

The deal represents about three times more than her current $1 million per year.

Sources said Taylor has interest from both NBC and Amazon, while CBS, Fox and TNT are not involved.

Taylor’s current contract expires in less than two weeks, on July 20, the date of a potential Game 6 of the NBA Finals. If no new agreement is reached, it is unclear at this point what ESPN and Taylor would do if the Suns-Bucks series is extended.

In addition to hosting The Finals and “NBA Countdown,” Taylor, 34, is the national soccer championship sideline reporter and host of the NCAA Womens Tournament. The new deal would expand its role even further, though the details are unknown.

During the pandemic, as salaries began to be cut, top talent was asked to accept 15 percent pay cuts, and with layoffs on the horizon, ESPN offered Taylor a deal that would eventually have escalated to nearly $5 million in the last year. Taylor turned it down.

Smith, 53, has a salary of nearly $8 million. Taylor hopes to end up in that area, according to sources.

While ESPN now offers less, the roughly $3 million each is still a significant raise and comes in the wake of ESPN pruning salaries. For example, longtime quirky “SportsCenter” anchor Kenny Mayne was offered a 61 percent discount from about $1.7 million in salary, while MMA personality Ariel Helwani, who made nearly half a million, was asked for a cut from 5 percent to accept. Both Mayne and Helwani left the company.

Clouding the negotiations is the New York Times article in which Nichols almost a year old private comments were made public.

In it, Nichols said ESPN could take away its contractually agreed-upon role as host of The Finals “because [ESPN is] feel pressured about [its] crappy old record about diversity” amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

ESPN executives have not taken meaningful action in response to Nichols’ comments, which may have been illegally recorded. The Times story came to light on the eve of The Finals and with the expiration of Taylor’s current contract.

Since the article, ESPN has removed Nichols from the sidelines, although her afternoon show “The Jump” was skipped ahead of the first game of The Finals. It is now back in the air.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wondered how ESPN has addressed the issue?, complaining about Nichols and Taylor not being taken to a room to get Nichols comments out.

Taylor did not respond to a text asking for comment. ESPN declined to comment.

As is the normal process, Taylor’s representative has reached out to the major networks, but NBC and Amazon are the only known potential landing spots, according to sources.

NBC has the Super Bowl this year, which could create big opportunities. Mike Tirico is largely expected to replace Al Michaels next season as the “Sunday Night Football” player, which would open up the host role of the “Sunday Night Football” pregame show.

An interesting side effect of this opportunity is that Drew Brees will start this season as an NBC NFL pregame analyst. Taylor was highly critical of Brees after his comments last year regarding players ineligible for the national anthem.

Amazon is interested in Taylor for its exclusive Thursday night package, which starts in 2022, according to sources. She could be on the sidelines or a host.

She is still under contract with ESPN for now, but the shot clock is coming to an end on her current deal, raising the question of whether she will finish the final.