Get ready for the biggest football weekend this side of the World Cup

This is it. This is our reward for 16 months of turning the world inside out.

Sixteen months in which the most reliable metronome that dictated our weekly routine stopped completely for three months, before returning in a strange way: no fans, masked coaches on the benches and echoes in what were once noisy revival tents made of brick and steel. Sixteen months in which we realized that the game is really the most important of the unimportant things in our lives.

We can certainly do without it. We have proven that. But we are so much richer with it.

And now we get two A-list, branded finals as our reward.

Brazil vs. Argentina on Saturday in the Copa America and Italy vs. England at the European Championship. Together that’s 12 World Cups and 24 Continental Championships. It’s Neymar against Lionel Messi. It’s Italy that doesn’t play like Italy versus England that doesn’t play like England.

It’s an A-list weekend, a farewell to the summer holidays, with the hopes that when elite football returns in August, it will be even more like what we once knew as normal.

Make no mistake: this does not mean that the nightmare is over. We have already lost 4 million of our loved ones. Four million sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers, grandmothers, grandfathers, friends, colleagues and strangers. Yesterday, in the UK, where the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final are taking place, there were 32,356 new infections, despite one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. For context, that would be like the United States, which has about five times the population and registers 160,000 cases, where the country was in January.

We don’t know what’s coming. We rely on the power of science, the intellect of researchers and the wisdom of our elected leaders. We hope for the best.

Either Lionel Messi or Neymar will win their first major international trophy when they take part in the Copa America final. Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

The pandemic may have dominated, but let’s not forget the other existential threat to the game as we know it: the Super League. It was less than 12 weeks ago that 12 clubs announced they would be overturning the establishment and redesigning the structure of the game based on their myopic goals and priorities. The uprising lasted 48 hours and was halted by a united front that included supporters first, but also media, UEFA, FIFA, players, coaches, governments and hundreds of clubs. We call them stakeholders. But they had little interest in the top-secret project that had hatched, the one that would change the game forever.

That threat is not over yet. Three of the 12 “founding clubs” – Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona – are sticking to their plan, the website is still up and running, still with the weapons and names of clubs, even those who say they have withdrawn. The next battles in the war for control of the sport are yet to come, and they will be fought in courtrooms, not fields.

In the meantime, we can look back on this weekend and smile. We get two grand finales, each steeped in history and backstory.

England could win their first major trophy since 1966, while Italy are looking for their first European Championship since 1968. Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP)

Either Messi or Neymar – once team-mates at Barcelona, ​​now rivals, always united in brilliance – will win his first major international trophy. They will do it in the Maracana, where Pele once played and where the largest crowd ever gathered to watch a football match: 199854, according to FIFA, saw Uruguay break Brazilian hearts in the 1950 World Cup final. This time there will be not be fans in the stands: not in body, only in mind.

Then, at Wembley, where England won their only major international trophy 55 years ago, Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions will try to make history and show that, as their anthem goes, football has come home. It’s a different England, built on defensive solidity and tactical discipline, but also on respect, humility and inclusion.

Italy, on the other hand, will try to make up for the humiliation of missing the 2018 World Cup. This Azzurri side is also different. Gone is the deep defense, the counterattack and the patience for the moment of inspiration from a Roberto Baggio or a Paolo Rossi on the other side.

Instead, coach Roberto Mancini has put together a team that plays the way Italy supposedly never would – some might say it never could – play: a team based on dominating midfield, demanding the ball and taking the ball. risks on both sides of the field. They have played 33 games without defeat. If Sunday goes according to plan, they will not only become European champions, but they will also be one game away from Spain’s record.

It’s the biggest weekend in international football this side of the World Cup. Let’s enjoy it. We’ve earned it.