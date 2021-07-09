Meet WSU’s New Head Tennis Coach Raquel Atawo





Good morning, Coug fans! I’m writing you back in the midwest this week! It’s good to be in an urban atmosphere, but I miss the west coast (and my dog). Our very own Washington State University tennis team had some exciting news this week, welcoming new head coach Raquel Atawo to the team. Thought I’d give you the scoop too! Atawo is the eighth head coach in the history of the program, coming to Pullman from the assistant coach position at Auburn University. With her help, the Tigers went 14-9 during their season, finishing at number 22. Atawo was also named Intercollegiate Tennis Association Southern Region Assistant Coach of the Year, which is both an honor and a mouthful. You may also have seen her play doubles with Abigail Spears at the 2014 Australian Open where she reached the semifinals, or Wimbledon in both 2015 and 2016, where she also reached the semifinals. She has also won 18 Womens Tennis Association doubles titles, which I discovered on her very impressive Wikipedia page. Any more fun facts on her Wikipedia page? Her professional tennis career with two separate teams in the World TeamTennis Pro League. In 2008, she was part of the Boston Lobsters, which is an incredible team name, and in 2019 she played for the Philadelphia Freedoms. Plus, she had a successful college career with Cal, which we can overlook because it will be so much fun to beat them now! She did quite well at Cal, most notably being a five-time All-American in singles and doubles, in addition to earning the 2004 ITA Senior Player of the Year and Pac-10 Player of the Year. She was also the No. 1 nationally in singles during her college years, winning the Pac-10 singles championship. Fun fact: She’s in the Cal Student Athlete Hall of Fame, which will make our upcoming win over them all the sweeter. Her peer reviews are enthusiastic, and as one of WSU Tennis’s self-proclaimed biggest fans, I couldn’t be more excited about this appointment – and I hope you are too! Go Cougs! Spokane Shock lineman JR Hensley had “the best experience of my life” alongside coach Nick Rolovich in Hawaii | SWX Now | khq.com

