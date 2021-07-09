Hockey Game “Racker Rivals Big Red” Returns to Lynah Rink





Racker has announced the return of Racker Rivals Big Red, a vibrant, exhibition-style hockey game that brings together NHL stars, Cornell Hockey alumni and local celebrities to support programs for children with disabilities in our community. Last year’s event was completely virtual due to Covid-19, but still broke donation records. Now in its eighth year, an incredible roster of current and former NHL players and hockey legends are ready to get back on the ice. The puck falls on August 14 at 4 p.m. Already on the list: — Dustin Brown, two-time Stanley Cup winner and current NHL player with the Los Angeles Kings; — Cornell Hockey alum and current AHL player Anthony Angello; – Current Tampa Bay Lightning Defense and Attacker Daniel Walcott; — Stanley Cup winner and U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Richter’ — Three-time Stanley Cup winner, two-time Olympian and fan favorite Joe Nieuwendyk. Two talented hockey teams will match, led by Cornell’s Big Red Hockey coach Mike Schafer and Greg Hartz, President and CEO of Tompkins Trust Company. Both will continue to add to their already impressive team rosters until the game. For current roster announcements, like and follow the Rackers Facebook page. Information about ticket sales and Covid-19 safety measures can be found at: www.racker.org/hockey. Previous article Guthrie Cortland plans neighborhood meeting on Alvena Ave closure

