Taiwan News Quick Take – Taipei Times





SOCIETY Photographer wins prizes Taiwanese photographer Tzeng Chin-fa () won nine prizes, including two gold, at the Moscow International Foto Awards on Monday. Tzeng, of Miaoli County, said Tuesday that a photo of his 90-year-old mother using an old sewing machine has won a gold award in the people and culture category. The image was part of his series Traditional Cultural Skills in Disappearance, where people also prepare traditional dishes, weave and perform a traditional face-threading treatment. His other gold-winning photo was of a couple, dressed in wedding outfits, standing at the foot of Mount Fuji in Japan. Tzeng also won five silver and two bronze awards in the competition. Last year he won 28 prizes at the awards, the most of the Taiwanese entrants. TO TRAVEL Passport is on 31st The Taiwanese passport ranks 31st on a list of the world’s most powerful passports, offering holders visa-free access to 146 destinations, according to the Henley Passport Index for the third quarter released Wednesday. Taiwan is up one spot from the second quarter, according to the latest survey by British consultancy Henley & Partners. The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. The passports were ranked according to the number of destinations where they grant holders visa-free entry. Taiwan shared the 31st with Mauritius and Saint Lucia. Japan remained #1 for the fourth consecutive year, with passport holders accessing 193 visa-free destinations, followed by Singapore with access to 192 locations, and South Korea and Germany finishing in third place with 191, it said. the research. SOCIETY Fukuhara finalizes divorce Japanese table tennis star Ai Fukuhara and her Taiwanese husband, table tennis player Chiang Hung-chieh, formally announced their divorce on Thursday, ending their four-year marriage. In a statement from their management company, HIM International Music, the couple said they had finalized divorce proceedings and agreed to joint custody of their two children. The high-profile couple, both 32, married in Tokyo in 2016. They have a three-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son. Fukuhara, a two-time Olympic medalist, retired from competitive table tennis in 2018 after the birth of her daughter. She was Japan’s top female table tennis player and at one point was ranked No. 4 in the world. DEFENSE Institute signs MOU The Institute for National Defense and Security Research has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a Czech think tank to strengthen exchanges and cooperation on security and national defense research, it said on Wednesday. The institute, founded by the Ministry of National Defense, said in a statement that it signed the MOU on June 30 in a virtual ceremony with the Czech Republic’s European Values ​​Center for Security Policy (EVC). Representatives from the two think tanks that attended the ceremony included institute director Lin Chen-wei () and deputy directors Po Hung-hui () and Ou Hsi-fu (), as well as EVC director Jakub Janda and Richard Kraemer, head of his Taiwan office to be opened in Taipei, the statement said. Janda said Taiwan and the Czech Republic have common values ​​of democracy and the EVC would share European perspectives with the institute to deepen bilateral cooperation.

