Daniel Camarena grand slam: Don Orsillo, Spanish radio calls





1. A team coming back from an 8-0 deficit to take a 9-8 win with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning would normally be most notable in a baseball game. However, that was not the case in San Diego on Thursday night. Leading the Padres wild victory over the Nationals was assistant pitcher Daniel Camarena who hit a grand slam. For his first Major League-hit. by Max Scherzer. The 28-year old Camarena, who was recalled from Triple A on June 19, played once for the Padres before being sent back. But he was called up again on Thursday. With Padres-starter Yu Darvish lasting only three innings after giving up six earned runs, Camarena was in the game and had to take his turn in the fourth inning. As a result, the lefthander became the first MLB assistant pitcher to hit a grand slam since Pittsburgh’s Don Robinson in 1985. Padres play-by-play man Don Orsillo had a fantastic call from the homer. Not only was it fun, but Orsillo’s complete and utter shock clearly came through. The long pause before talking about Max Scherzer’s grand slam was also perfect. Listen up: Not to be outdone, the Spanish radio call is also a must to hear. To add to the excitement, the pitcher’s father was in the crowd to watch his son, and his response to the grand slam was magnificent. 2. Of this week SI Media Podcast includes an interview with ESPN’s Sean McDonough. The veteran play-by-play man tells why he wanted the job as the network’s leading NHL voice, why he failed to make the call Monday night football, whether he feels undervalued when it comes to elite play-by-play broadcasters, his famous voice cracks, and much more. He also shared a great Bill Raftery story. You can listen to or download the podcast below at Apple, Spotify and stitcher. 3. Jeff Van Gundy dropped some Jay-Z lyrics during Thursday night’s Bucks-Suns NBA Finals game, much to the delight of his partners, Mike Breen and Mark Jackson. 4. Amid the Rachel Nichols-Maria Taylor controversy, New York Post sports media columnist Andrew Marchand Thursday night reported that Taylor might not be there to work NBA countdown if the final lasts six or seven games. She still hasn’t signed a new deal with ESPN, which Marchand says is offering $3 million a year, and her current contract expires on July 20. 5. Here’s a random fan who just casually walks up to Rory McIlroy and steals one of his clubs today like it doesn’t matter. 6. For some reason, a fan decided to email NBA commissioner Adam Silver about Patrick Beverley’s cheap shot at Chris Paul at the end of Game 6 of the Clippers-Suns Western Conference Finals, giving Beverley the answer from the police emoji followed. 7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 65th birthday, Tom Hanks. Make sure you catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/extra-mustard/2021/07/09/daniel-camarena-grand-slam-don-orsillo-call-padres The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos