England Lewis Gregory grateful for PSL knowledge against Pakistan | Cricket News





CARDIFF: Lewis Gregory relished the opportunity to use his ‘insider knowledge’ of Pakistani cricket after being called up by England for the ongoing one-day international series.

A Covid outbreak at the camp in England meant that the squad originally selected for the three-game match was all forced to self-isolate, with head coach Chris Silverwood having to throw an all-new 18-man party just days before Thursday’s first ODI in Cardiff. compile.

But despite the upheaval, England, 50-over world champions, still defeated Pakistan by nine wickets, taking just 67.1 of the match’s scheduled 100 overs.

Somerset all-rounder Gregory, one of five players in the England XI to make their ODI debut, played his part with a stingy 1-11 in four overs after being handed the new ball to sack the dangerous Mohammad Rizwan.

But the surprise of his return to international service was softened a bit by the fact that Gregory took on well-known opponents after playing for Islamabad United in this year’s Pakistan Super League T20 tournament.

“Knowing who you’re playing against and what their strengths and weaknesses are helps, that experience in the PSL was great,” Gregory told reporters on Friday.

“They have fantastic cricketers in Pakistan. If you’ve played against them before and know who you’re playing against, you get a boost. Hopefully we can put that into practice.”

England, under the captaincy of fit-again Ben Stokes, may have drafted a new squad, but their players had the advantage of being match-hardened by playing in the domestic T20 Blast.

Pakistan, on the other hand, was limited to one practice match within the squad following quarantine after their arrival in England, and a second such match was thwarted by rain in Derby.

But Gregory said it was wrong to assume that England, who had been right on top at Sophia Gardens from the moment Saqib Mahmood took a wicket with the first ball of the match, had won because Pakistan was below par.

“It’s clearly not the best preparation,” he acknowledged. “But they (Pakistan) have clearly played cricket, they have come out of a delayed PSL – I don’t think they came home chilling (relaxing) for a few months.

“It’s not easy quarantine, I’ve been there, done that, it’s not fun to continue, but we played really well.”

The series continues this weekend at Lord’s and the 29-year-old, who also represented England in eight T20s, added: “It’s different conditions than they’re used to, but I fully expect them to come back and recover quickly and put us under pressure on Saturday. pressure.”

It remains uncertain whether England’s stand-ins will be retained for the next T20 series against Pakistan, but Gregory is determined to make the most of his opportunity.

Saturday’s game at the home of cricket will take place in front of a packed crowd – the first English cricket since the pandemic.

“Every time you play at Lord’s is amazing and to do that in front of a full house will be special,” said Gregory.

“It’s been a long time since I played for anyone, so it’s going to be great. I can’t wait to be there and see how special it really is.”

